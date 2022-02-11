Montana’s congressional delegation has announced support for legislation to end stock trading for members of Congress.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines partnered with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachussetts, to introduce the Bipartisan Ban on Congressional Stock Ownership Act of 2022 in the Senate. Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale introduced the same bill in the House Wednesday.
Daines’ bill would prevent members of Congress and their spouses from owning and trading individual stocks while in office. Bonds, futures, commodities, hedge fund interests and others would be off-limits, too.
Members of Congress would have six months to divest from their holdings, or face a $50,000 fine for each violation. Holdings could be converted to mutual funds, which are allowed in the bill.
In an interview, the senator described the proposed legislation as an attempt to strike a balance. That balance, Daines said, would be preventing members of Congress from engaging in conflicts of interest, while also not discouraging people from seeking elected office.
Daines said that sometimes it seems that members of Congress have forgotten that they are there to serve, not be served.
“When you come back to Congress you should not ever be using your position in a way that would provide an advantage to increase wealth,” Daines said.
Daines said that he does not hold or trade any individual stock, and does not believe that anything in his personal finances would fall under the conditions of his bill.
While there are a handful of other bills limiting stock trading and ownership in Congress that were introduced recently, a spokesperson for Rosendale said that Daines’ bill goes the furthest by banning both trading and individual ownership of stocks.
Rosendale does not own or trade individual stocks, and would not be affected by the bill according to the spokesperson.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester announced his support for the Ban Conflicted Trading Act of 2021 earlier this week. That bill was introduced by Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, in March of last year.
That bill would prevent members of Congress and their staff from buying and trading stocks and they would have six months to sell off their holdings. One wrinkle to the bill is that some members of Congress could still hold stocks on a “case-by-case” basis.
Tester’s office clarified that the process for stocks and securities to go into a blind trust is more about ensuring that the trusts are set up appropriately, and at a distance from an elected official’s control.
The senator’s office confirmed that Tester does own a single stock that he purchased before entering public office.
Tester previously sponsored the STOCK Act, a decade-old bill that made stock trading based on insider information illegal for members of Congress. The senator’s office said that the Ban Conflicted Trading Act is the next step of that bill.
Other similar bills introduced earlier this year include Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff’s Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act.
That piece of legislation would force members of Congress and their families to place their stock portfolios in a blind trust while serving in public office.
Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley introduced the Banning Insider Trading Act in January, too. Similar to Daines’ bill, Hawley’s legislation would prevent members of Congress and their spouses from actively trading or holding individual stocks.
A difference between Daines’ and Hawley’s bills is that if a member were found to be in violation of the Missouri Republican’s act, they would have to turn over the money to the U.S. Treasury.
Daines said that his bill has been gaining bipartisan support since its introduction Wednesday, and has a chance to become law.
“I think this has a real chance to end up being a meaningful reform that can get signed into law by the president,” Daines said.