Two more maps have been submitted by Democratic and Republican commissioners on the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission in an attempt to reach consensus, and again, one of the maps splits Gallatin County.

Both sides of the aisle on the redistricting commission submitted new maps with alterations in an attempt to reach consensus. The two new maps came just before the Saturday commission meeting, where commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment on maps submitted last week, with a final map planned to be produced by the end of the meeting.

People will be able to make public comment on the tentative final map at a Nov. 4 meeting. The deadline to submit a final map to the Montana Secretary of State’s office is Nov. 14.

The newest proposal released Thursday from Democratic commissioners keeps Bozeman in a western district with Big Sky and West Yellowstone, and moves Belgrade, Three Forks and Amsterdam to an eastern district.

Second Democratic Map Proposal.png

The second proposal from Democratic commissioners would split Gallatin, Lewis and Clark and Pondera counties. Bozeman and Helena would be put into a western district, along with Missoula and Kalispell. 

That proposal, which is one of two final proposals submitted by Democratic commissioners, cuts through six voting precincts, most of which are on the edges of the Bozeman city limits that the congressional line follows.

Commission Chair Maylinn Smith said at last week’s meeting that she wanted to keep splitting counties to a minimum, and ideally, only one county could be split by the congressional line. The new proposal from Democratic commissioners cuts through Gallatin, Lewis and Clark and Pondera counties.

Bozeman, Helena and Missoula — all cities with large populations that have typically voted Democratic in the past few elections — are kept together in a western district in this new proposal.

Democratic Commissioner Kendra Miller said that from the start of the mapmaking process, nobody wanted to split counties. However, in order to achieve the legal standard of meeting population equality on both sides of the congressional line, splitting a county is unavoidable.

“The feedback we’ve gotten from a lot of people is ‘well don’t split my county, split someone else’s,’ and that to me is not particularly compelling,” Miller said. “So, I think it’s always been for us, what are the communities of interests within the counties, and what are the logical splits?”

Both Miller and fellow Democratic commissioner Joe Lamson received feedback criticizing their map proposal that was submitted last week. That map split Flathead County, but kept Gallatin County whole.

Miller said that the newest proposal was built from the Republican map that was submitted last week, and took all the comments and criticisms into consideration in order to create a map that was equal in population and competitive in at least one district.

The Republican map carved out Bozeman from Gallatin County, too, placing the city in an eastern district and the rest of the county in a western district.

Republicans’ new map keeps Gallatin County whole in a western district along with Missoula and Kalispell, but splits Pondera County and places Helena into an eastern district. The Republican commissioners received similar criticism for splitting Gallatin County.

Second Republican Map Proposal.png

The second proposal from Republican commissioners would keep Gallatin whole, while cutting through Pondera County. This proposal would put Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell in a western district, and place Helena in an eastern district. 

“Gallatin County (has) expressed a desire to stay whole,” said Republican Commissioner Dan Stusek.

Stusek said that he and fellow Republican Commissioner Jeff Essmann listened to the feedback and chose to split Pondera County in order to reach an equal population distribution.

But which of the four maps will be chosen is still unclear, and if the commissioners cannot reach a consensus map, then the decision falls into the hands of Commission Chair Smith.

“Hopefully we reach an agreement, and if we don’t, the chair will make a vote, and we’ll see what her decision is,” said Democratic Commissioner Joe Lamson.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

