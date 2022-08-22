Let the news come to you

Separating Native American children from their tribes results in more substance abuse, mental health struggles, and even suicide, and the Indian Child Welfare Act should remain in place to protect their interests.

That’s part of the argument a Montana organization made this week in a case the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear in November challenging the 1978 act. Congress adopted the law to remedy the crisis of removing Native children from their tribes and to promote tribal stability.

The American Civil Liberties Union and affiliate ACLU of Montana, along with other state partners, filed Thursday a friend of the court brief in the case, Haaland vs. Brackeen, noting their support for federal laws designed to preserve Native families and respect tribal heritage.

