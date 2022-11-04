A race for a legislative seat representing a dense chunk of Bozeman could see a longtime representative jumping from one district to another.
Democratic Rep. Denise Hayman, who represents House District 66, is running to replace Sen. JP Pomnichowski in Senate District 33. Hayman is running against Republican Adam Dewis.
Dewis did not return requests for comment by deadline.
Hayman has served four terms in the House and is term-limited out. She said she decided to run for the Senate because she is concerned about a Republican supermajority and the effect it could have on the Montana Constitution.
She said the right to privacy would be at stake.
“It would then be interjecting the state in personal decision making, and Montanans don’t want that,” Hayman said.
There is already a “backdoor way” of encroaching on abortion access in LR-131, Hayman said. The Born Alive Infant Protection Act, if passed, would require medical providers to “take necessary actions to preserve the life of a born-alive infant,” according to the ballot language.
The measure defines a born-alive infant as a baby that is born alive, including an infant that is alive after an abortion. Medical providers who don’t follow the measure could face up to 20 years in prison, a $50,000 fine, or both.
Hayman said the measure was unnecessary because the state already protects infants. She added that there are situations where an infant might not survive, and that it was up to the parents to consult with their doctor on what happens next.
Housing was the number one issue in the district, Hayman said. She would like to see second homes taxed, and for the laws that removed inclusionary zoning, a tool for municipalities to require developers to support affordable housing, amended.
Hayman said the biggest challenge facing the Legislature is meeting mental health needs in the state. She said that it’s clear that the state lacks the capability to meet those needs for “numerous reasons.”
“We don’t have facilities, we don’t have the personnel, we don’t have the money, the list goes on and on,” Hayman said. “And so I think we need to prioritize that.”
Affordable and clean energy is also priority for Hayman.
For example, she sponsored a law that passed in the 2019 Legislature that allows for electric utilities, like the coal-fired Colstrip power plant, to apply for bonds from the Montana Public Service Commission to help lower costs when retiring facilities.
Places where coal is a main financial source would need a replacement stream of revenue, and that’s where tax breaks for renewable energy sources could come in to help replace lost revenue, Hayman said.
Another issue important to Hayman is the right to vote, particularly maintaining same-day voter registration in the state.
“It’s been brought to the voters twice now, and the voters said we want same day registration, and it doesn’t matter,” Hayman said. “The Republicans keep trying to strip that away.”
