Absentee ballot returns continue to lag in Gallatin County with midterm elections just days away.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Gallatin County Election Office had received just under 45% of the 63,500 absentee ballots mailed to voters in mid-October, according to records from the Office of the Montana Secretary of State.

That’s behind both Missoula and Yellowstone counties, which had received 55% of their absentee ballots on Friday.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

