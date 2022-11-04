Absentee ballot returns continue to lag in Gallatin County with midterm elections just days away.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Gallatin County Election Office had received just under 45% of the 63,500 absentee ballots mailed to voters in mid-October, according to records from the Office of the Montana Secretary of State.
That’s behind both Missoula and Yellowstone counties, which had received 55% of their absentee ballots on Friday.
The state in total had received 53% of absentee ballots on Friday, up from 36% on Monday.
On Friday afternoon, there was a line of close to 40 people outside the Gallatin County Election Office seeking to locate or replace their ballot, said Eric Semerad, county clerk and recorder. He had personally talked to a half-dozen people who hadn’t received their ballot.
The election office received 4,566 undeliverable ballots that bounced back in the mail, Semerad said Friday. Those tend to bounce back because of incorrect or old addresses. Voters can check the status of their ballot at https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ and pick up undelivered ballots at the courthouse.
As of 3 p.m. Friday the county had reissued 872 ballots to voters who had lost, damaged, or otherwise invalidated their ballot, Semerad said.
The Election Office will be closed over the weekend, but people can go there Monday from 8 a.m. to noon to sort out ballot issues.
After noon on Monday, those still without absentee ballots can vote with a provisional ballot at a polling place on Election Day.
The lagging ballot returns come as both Montana senators urged Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address the inconsistent mail service that’s impacted Gallatin County since the summer.
Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester sent letters to the postmaster in late October asking him to fix the problem.
Daines, a Republican, said in his letter his office had gotten multiple complaints from constituents who hadn’t received their ballots in the mail.
“Thousands of Montanans rely on the USPS to cast their ballot and many are at risk of being disenfranchised due to severe mail service disruptions,” Daines wrote in his letter.
A spokesperson for the USPS responded to the senators’ letters on Thursday.
The response said the Bozeman post office was dealing with nearly 25 vacancies and that approximately three delivery routes were two to three days behind on delivery.
To minimize impact, the Postal Service is prioritizing hiring new staff, and routes are being rotated when possible so customers don’t go multiple days without delivery, the letter said. Carriers from nearby offices and states are also being sent to Bozeman to help with mail delivery.
In a statement emailed to the Chronicle on Friday, the Postal Service said it was unaware of any delayed ballots in Gallatin County.
“All mail in Bozeman and Gallatin County is current. We are utilizing all available resources, including bringing in carriers from outside the area to deliver the mail,” the statement said. “The Postal Service will once again deploy longstanding processes and procedures to ensure the timely processing and delivery of ballots.”
In separate statements responding to the USPS letter, Daines and Tester said they would continue to be in contact with DeJoy until the issues at the Bozeman post office were resolved.
“Postmaster General DeJoy… has to make long term changes to support local employees and ensure Montanans receive the service they depend on,” said Tester, a Democrat.
It is too late to mail in absentee ballots. Voters can return their ballots in drop boxes at polling locations in the county. Absentee ballots must be received by the county by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted.
Polling places in the county will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m, except for the Bridger Canyon Fire Station, which will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
