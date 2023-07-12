Montana State Capitol
Senate President Sen. Jason Ellsworth, presides over voting during a Senate floor session on Jan. 26.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A temporary restraining order against Republican Senate President Jason Ellsworth has been vacated after his former fiancée withdrew her request for the protective measure on Tuesday, according to court filings.

“Respondent has had no contact with the petitioner,” an agreement between Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, and his former partner, Lindsey Murolo, reads. “Petitioner does not require judicial intervention or entry of a permanent order for her protection.”

The order of protection for Lewis and Clark County resident Murolo had been issued by a justice of the peace in early May. That temporary measure, pending a July court hearing, came after an attestation from Murolo alleging that Ellsworth physically assaulted her and threatened her with a loaded gun last October. Her request, first reported by Montana Free Press Monday, also said Ellsworth had continued to send her unwanted communication after she asked him to leave her residence in the wake of that alleged incident. No charges related to the claims have been filed.


