Marty Lambert has been the Gallatin County attorney for close to three decades, and is now running for a seventh term.
Since being appointed to the position in 1997, Lambert has run almost entirely unopposed.
Now, he has an opponent in local attorney Audrey Cromwell, who contends that the longtime county attorney has neglected the office.
Cromwell has been on the offensive most of her campaign, throwing jabs at Lambert’s “obstructionism,” while Lambert rides on his experience and ability to “walk the walk” to cement him as the clear choice in November.
Cromwell’s legal experience includes starting her own firm, Cromwell Law, working as a public defender and criminal defense attorney and as a prosecutor in Missoula County. She has also served as a Judge Pro Tempore since 2014. That means she has filled in as a judge at Justice Court when needed.
Lambert has worked in the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office since the early 1980s. As county attorney, he prosecutes criminal cases and provides counsel for the Gallatin County commission on civil issues like zoning.
Lambert touted the community partnerships he has formed during his tenure as county attorney, like the Virgil Project, which helps low-level offenders with mental health issues.
“I’ve already made those community relations and I have the ability to make them bear fruit on behalf of crime victims, and the people of Gallatin County,” Lambert said.
Lambert’s tenure could work against him.
A lawsuit was filed against the county in October 2021 by a former legal assistant alleging that they were wrongfully terminated from their position in the county attorney’s office after being subjected to alleged workplace harassment.
A trial for that lawsuit could be scheduled in late December, according to court documents.
Lambert is also being sued by a former Broadwater County Commissioner for “malicious prosecution.”
Lambert said that he could not address the specifics on either lawsuit.
Cromwell sees the role of county attorney as a leadership position, and that the office should be a leader in crime prevention.
“The voters have not had a chance to hold him accountable for the neglect that has happened in that office or his neglect of that office,” Cromwell said.
A key issue for both candidates is mental health, and the county attorney office’s role in involuntary commitments.
Lambert said that if elected again, mental health would be a “big priority” in his office.
In July, Lambert requested money from the FY 2023 budget to elevate Gallatin County Deputy Attorney Bradley Bowen to a chief deputy position that would oversee a proposed behavioral health division in the county attorney’s office.
Lambert said that the commission had approved the concept of his request, but that more discussions on the funding aspect would be needed.
“It needs to be taken care of,” Lambert said. “A community of this size with the resources we have here and with the money that’s available here, we can do much better.”
That proposed division would deal with specialty courts, like treatment court or the Virgil Project. It would also deal with abuse and neglect cases.
Cromwell said that creating a behavioral health division does make sense, but a long term plan to hire more attorneys is needed.
Lambert has not requested money for a new attorney since 2008. At a June budget meeting, that changed when he requested a 45% bump in his budget to bring on up to five new attorneys.
Cromwell compared Missoula and Gallatin counties’ county attorney offices, adding that Gallatin County overtook Missoula County in population.
Missoula County has 26 attorneys on staff. Gallatin County has 10.
Lambert said that when the pandemic hit it was clear his office needed more staff, but that he and his attorneys agreed that it “was not the year to ask.” Then in 2021, Lambert said that the attorneys wanted raises, so they chose to again forgo a budget request for more staff.
The commission did approve three additional attorneys this year, and two are slated to start in October and January 2023.
Lambert said that he intends to pursue making requests to bring on more attorneys should he be reelected.
Cromwell said a way to fund a behavioral health division could be through federal grants. For example, she said the U.S. Department of Justice has grants that fund a specialized position, like a mental health professional.
She added that it would make sense to have a chief deputy in charge of involuntary commitments to make connections in the community, and to focus on continuity of care.
Cromwell has stumped in her campaign to create a prosecution-led pretrial diversion program which would keep low level offenders out of the court system. Cromwell said she would begin looking for grants that could fund the program should she win.
“The idea is that with restitution to the victim, with counseling, therapy and with community service, and then possibly with victim impact panels, the offender realizes the harm that she or he created and can become more connected to the community so that we prevent future crime,” Cromwell said.
Other counties, like Missoula County, have a similar model in place. That program started as a grant funded position, Cromwell said.
Lambert said Gallatin County already has a version of that in Court Services, which is mostly devoted to pretrial services, like sobriety testing.
“You have to have a program in place,” Lambert said. “It’s easy to sit and talk a good game about how this would be a better use of resources and this would be a better way to do it. Well, no, not when you don’t have a program.”
Cromwell disagreed with Lambert’s view of Court Services. She said that the sobriety screening is effectively pretrial supervision, and not a deferred prosecution agreement, meaning the county would dismiss a case while still having an agreement that the charges were filed.
That agreement works like a pretrial diversion program, in that it could include treatment programs or community service.
An area that Cromwell is passionate about is taking a victim-centered approach to sex crime cases, while also ensuring that attorneys in the office are trauma trained and prepared to work those difficult kinds of cases.
“And that is a big deal to me,” Cromwell said. “To be working with victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, attorneys need training in trauma in order to effectively prosecute those cases.”
The pair will meet Thursday for a forum sponsored by the Gallatin County Bar Association at the Elm in Bozeman. The forum begins at 5:30 p.m.
