Debate
Buy Now

Moderator Missy O’Malley thanks Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert and his opponent, Audrey Cromwell, for participating in a debate Thursday at the Elm in Bozeman.

 Alex Miller/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Audrey Cromwell, the Democratic challenger in the race for Gallatin County attorney, had a simple message on what the race between her and incumbent Republican Marty Lambert boiled down to: In November, voters can choose a fresh approach to the position or more of the same.

Cromwell’s message came part of a lengthy debate with Lambert hosted by the Gallatin County Bar Association Thursday at the Elm.

The pair fielded numerous questions on their approach to the job, like the role of the office in mental health care, taking cases to trial or the possibility of prosecuting abortion.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.