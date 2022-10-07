Audrey Cromwell, the Democratic challenger in the race for Gallatin County attorney, had a simple message on what the race between her and incumbent Republican Marty Lambert boiled down to: In November, voters can choose a fresh approach to the position or more of the same.
Cromwell’s message came part of a lengthy debate with Lambert hosted by the Gallatin County Bar Association Thursday at the Elm.
The pair fielded numerous questions on their approach to the job, like the role of the office in mental health care, taking cases to trial or the possibility of prosecuting abortion.
Lambert styled himself as a constant presence with decades of experience in the county who has “walked the walk” during his 26 years as Gallatin County attorney. Cromwell emphasized that under Lambert’s leadership, the office, and relationships with other agencies in county and city government, had fallen into disrepair.
Cromwell viewed the county attorney as a leader, and that a person does not have to be the most experienced trial attorney to hold the position.
She said that hiring the best trial attorneys to work in the office was important, adding that the county attorney should focus on managing the office.
“And what I mean by that is that if the county attorney is spending all her time in the courtroom, I believe you’re neglecting the other important duties of the office,” Cromwell said.
Lambert said that the county attorney should lead by example, adding that the role should try the most serious cases, like homicides, filed in district court. He said that the experience of working a homicide trial was key to understanding the importance of the job.
“And if you haven’t been there, it’s doubtful that you should be the lawyer who oversees the prosecution of serious crimes committed in Gallatin County,” Lambert said.
Lambert said that the workload at his office has continued to increase, and that he would like to better address domestic violence cases. He said that there should be dedicated domestic violence units in local law enforcement.
Cromwell’s concern was over an increase in drug-related crime — particularly from fentanyl use. Those crimes stem from untreated trauma, mental health and addiction, she said.
If elected, Cromwell said that she would want to establish diversionary programs, use deferred prosecution agreements and an additional treatment court to deal with the root cause of drug-related crimes and reduce recidivism.
“I think that until the county attorney’s office takes a leadership role in supporting people with treatment, housing, employment support, child care, we’re going to see the same people over and over again,” she said.
Another question was what the biggest challenges facing the county attorney’s office over the next four years would be.
Lambert said improving mental health services for people in the county was on the top of his list.
He said that the failure of Hope House left a great need for mental health and crisis care in the county.
Lambert said a solution he’s working on is a possible data sharing agreement amongst a variety of agencies and service providers in the county.
He said that agreement would provide first responders answering a call for a person in crisis with important information, like an available family member who could be present during a call.
One of Cromwell’s main concerns was the state of disrepair that the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office has been in, and how it has not grown with the county.
Cromwell said she intended to work on repairing relationships, like with the Gallatin County Commission and the Bozeman City Attorney’s office.
She said that more crime and challenges come as more people move into the county. Cromwell said that more services like a detox facility, more sober housing and stronger mental health services are needed to keep pace with the growth.
“So I think that we need to really invest in building some criminal justice infrastructure as we’re growing, and the leader must take a future focused approach and think about what supportive infrastructure we may need in the future,” Cromwell said.
The candidates diverged on their approach to staffing issues at the office.
The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office has 10 attorneys, while the Missoula County Attorney’s Office — which serves about the same size population in Gallatin County — has 26.
Cromwell said that neglect of the office caused the staffing problems, adding that the office needs 18 more attorneys to stabilize the current caseload.
Lambert applauded the dedication of his staff, and said the people wanted to see that the job was done, and done right. He did request more attorneys for the first time in 15 years this summer, and is slated to receive funding for three additional positions.
The candidates were asked how they would approach and possibly prosecute abortion cases stemming from an overturning of the Armstrong decision, which was a Montana Supreme Court decision that cemented abortion access through the right to privacy clause in the state constitution.
Throughout the evening Lambert reiterated that the county attorney was not a policy maker, and responsible for following and reviewing the laws enacted by the Legislature.
He said that if that was an issue people were passionate about, they should direct that passion toward influencing policymakers.
He said that it is unlikely Armstrong would be reversed. But if it were, law enforcement would be responsible for bringing cases to his office. He said that if an investigation led to a case, and was brought to his office, he would review it.
“And if I receive a case and a request for prosecution from a law enforcement agency, I will look at it, I will review it and I will apply the law and the facts as it is my duty to do,” Lambert said.
Cromwell said that she believed that it was the county attorney’s job to uphold laws, but that county attorneys have prosecutorial discretion, meaning a county attorney has the ability to decline prosecuting a case.
Cromwell added that she does not support the criminalization of private health care decisions.
“And if I’m elected, I will consider it a mandate that this county does not want to waste their resources prosecuting neighbors for their own health care decisions,” Cromwell said.
