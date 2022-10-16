Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Three candidates are vying to represent a legislative district that includes Big Sky and West Yellowstone.

Incumbent Rep. Jane Gillette, a Republican, is looking to keep her job as representative of House District 64. Democrat Alanah Griffith, a local lawyer, wants to act as an attorney for her constituents. Libertarian Doug Campbell intends to be the third option, free from party ideology.

Gillette said she was unavailable for an interview, and answered a series of questions over email. She said that serving as a legislator is the best job that she has ever had.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.