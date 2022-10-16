Three candidates are vying to represent a legislative district that includes Big Sky and West Yellowstone.
Incumbent Rep. Jane Gillette, a Republican, is looking to keep her job as representative of House District 64. Democrat Alanah Griffith, a local lawyer, wants to act as an attorney for her constituents. Libertarian Doug Campbell intends to be the third option, free from party ideology.
Gillette said she was unavailable for an interview, and answered a series of questions over email. She said that serving as a legislator is the best job that she has ever had.
“From my 14-year career in the U.S. Air Force, I learned ‘service before self,’” Gillette said in an emailed response. “That’s why I’m running for re-election.”
Griffith’s legal work includes representing homeowners associations. Griffith said in an interview that she’s like a “mini city attorney,” working on water and sewer issues, environmental issues and dealing with fights over properties.
She is also secretary treasurer of the Montana Bar Association, and in that role has worked with the Montana Legislature. She has seen more and more unclear laws passed and left for judges to figure out.
“Increasingly, I’m seeing statutes and laws that simply don’t make a lot of sense when attorneys and judges are trying to understand them and implement them,” Griffith said.
Campbell, who previously ran for HD 64 in 2020, said in an interview that he’s running again because he feels like he and others are not being represented by either of the major parties.
“I think we need voices that are centered and stand aside from the polarization,” Campbell said.
Gillette said that her district is the epicenter of intense growth in Gallatin County, adding that she has been working on bills related to property tax stabilization, infrastructure, inflation, child care and wages.
For example, Gillette said that hotel bed taxes generated by West Yellowstone and Big Sky go back to the communities, but are restricted to promoting tourism.
“Areas like these don’t need more tourists — they need infrastructure,” Gillette said. “My bill would give these communities more flexibility in how they allocate the funds that are returned to them.”
Affordable housing is the number one issue Griffith has heard from voters. There are two ways to approach the issue at the state level, she said, relating legislative action to the “carrot and the stick” metaphor.
The stick was inclusionary zoning, a now-banned tool for local governments that required developers to pay a fee that would go to creating homes at specific prices or for people at certain income levels. Gillette voted in favor of the bill that removed inclusionary zoning.
Tax incentives are the carrot, Griffith said.
“That means that we have to use tax dollars, or tax breaks, to encourage developers to build affordable housing, and the market does not support affordable housing,” Griffith said.
Campbell also thinks affordability is the top issue in HD 64. He agreed that banning inclusionary zoning hamstrung local governments. He said that he would remove the restrictions implemented in the previous session, and work to streamline the review process for affordable housing developments.
When asked whether she was concerned about the integrity of Montana’s election system and whether there was voter fraud in the state, Gillette said that “every business in existence” sees the need for quality improvement.
“It would be naïve to think that our election processes are above that,” Gillette wrote. “To the extent that improvements are needed, we should sincerely seek to do the very best we can.”
Gillette was one of a handful of Republican lawmakers who unsuccessfully pushed for a special session earlier this year that would have created a special committee to investigate election security.
She also participated in an election integrity conference in April hosted by the Gallatin County Republicans Central Committee, which featured Rep. Brad Tschida and Sen. Theresa Manzella alleging vulnerabilities in Montana’s election systems.
Griffith said that elections in the state are run well, and touted the job the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad has done in running the county elections office.
“The elections are fair and consistent,” Griffith said.
The incumbent’s first bill after reelection is one that promotes adoption over abortion, according to her campaign website.
Gillette said that after passing a bill that increased mental health services for birth parents, she realized there was more to do to make the adoption process more efficient.
She said her bill would remove red tape and make a more efficient path for people to adopt.
Griffith said her first action in office would be to create a cloud deposit where judges could put their decisions on statutes that they did not understand, and that legislators could view.
That would allow legislators to see how their laws were interpreted in court, and whether that followed their legislative intent.
“I think that can decrease the tension between the judiciary and the Legislature regarding these accusations that the judges are legislating from the bench,” Griffith said.
