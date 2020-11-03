Voters waiting to cast their ballots in the 2020 election filed through the Gallatin County Courthouse and Fairgrounds on Tuesday, forming socially-distanced lines that wrapped around parking lots and buildings.
“It’s a culture here,” said Susan Swimley, a poll worker at the fairgrounds with 15 years of experience working in elections. “We want to make sure people get to vote.”
One by one, people wound their way through two buildings at the fairgrounds. Observers sat quietly as voters filled out their ballots and left the building. Swimley said a third building was there for people who wanted to vote, but didn’t want to wear masks.
“I cannot not vote,” said Alexandra Power, a 30-year-old Bozeman native. “This is 2020. It’s huge.”
Power said the presidential election was the most important race to her. She waited until Election Day to vote because her ballot was ripped.
Power voted for Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden, Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams and Mike Cooney, but voted for Republicans in some smaller races. She wanted to make sure she thoroughly researched all candidates.
“I did not want to see a celebrity and such a horrible, terrible person elected,” she said. “I wasn’t a huge fan of Biden, but at least he doesn’t lie.”
Power said she was a Republican for a long time, but her views changed when she and other members of her family needed health care. She did not like the way Republicans fought to cut Obamacare because that hit home for her. Power lost her father to cancer on July 1.
Now Power is worried about her mother contracting COVID-19, so she’s been taking every precaution.
“She’s the only one I have left,” Power said.
Austin Jenanyan, a first time voter who moved to Montana two years ago, said he voted for Republicans, including presidential candidate Donald Trump and Senate candidate Steve Daines, because he feels they provide a sense of law and order.
“That’s necessary with what’s going on,” he said.
Roseanna Leary, another first time voter, said she voted for Republican candidates Donald Trump, Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte, but voted for Democratic candidate Kathleen Williams.
“We need as many votes as we can,” she said. “It’s a very imperative time to come out as American people.”
Sergei O’Sullivan, a Montana State University student from New Jersey, said he voted for Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen and Daines. A few issues, including getting third party candidates on the ballot, legalizing marijuana and defending the right to bear arms, were particularly important to him.
O’Sullivan left New Jersey because it was too far left, and taxes were through the roof, he said. “At least the far left here is still in the middle here."
Lily Hobart, a 19-year-old Montana State University student from Kansas, said she was impressed with the system that workers at the fairgrounds set up, and she was impressed by how easy it is to vote in Montana.
It’s the first time Hobart can vote for a president. She cast her ballot on Election Day because her ballot never came in the mail.
Hobart voted for Democrats down the line, and voted “yes” on ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana. Nominating people who are willing to take action on human rights and climate change is important to her, she said.
Evin Groves, a first time voter, said he wanted to exercise his right because his ancestors fought for it. He identifies as Black.
Groves said he mostly voted for Democrats, but picked some Libertarian candidates.
“I did not want to support anyone who supports any hate,” he said.
