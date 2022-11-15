Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health.

The Republican-sponsored referendum, which voters rejected last week by a 6 percentage point margin, would have required medical providers to apply life-sustaining efforts to newborns born after an induced abortion, natural labor or cesarean section, including those with fetal anomalies who have no chance of survival. 

Supporters promoted the referendum as a way to shore up preexisting legal protections for born-alive infants and democratize lawmaking by putting the question before voters. Opponents argued that LR-131’s premise — that surviving infants could otherwise be left to die after an abortion — was misleading and intentionally provocative. In reality, they said, LR-131 would compel doctors and nurses to intervene in futile and tragic circumstances, taking a dying infant away from their parents for invasive procedures in their final moments of life. 


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.