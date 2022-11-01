The last seven years helped Joe Hancock, a Democrat running for House District 69, to better understand what people need in a legislator.
Hancock, originally from Big Timber, served in the U.S. Air Force before attending and graduating from Montana State University with a degree in construction engineering.
But, he could not find a job in that field for the last seven years, instead working at Walmart, Lowes, the Kimpton Armory and now Montana State University. The most important thing he learned was that listening to people, and communicating, can lead to solutions.
“With as much information as I have accumulated over the last seven years, I’m in a prime position to instigate the kind of dialogue that can lead to solutions in the legislature,” Hancock said.
Hancock is running against incumbent Rep. Caleb Hinkle, a Republican. Hinkle was not available for an interview, but responded to questions sent by email.
The incumbent said he believes that elected officials need a certain set of principles that govern their decisions.
“For me that comes to representing the individual over the institution,” Hinkle said.
Hancock said an important aspect of being an elected official is being a listener, and having good judgment that is in the best interest of constituents in the district.
Every local legislator matters, he said, and that it was important to get more qualified legislators into office to discuss issues and to propose bipartisan legislation.
Issues important to Hancock include housing, teacher compensation and access to health care.
Hancock said that the biggest issue with teacher wages is that they are tightly tethered to property tax revenue. He would like to see the state dig into lodging tax money to bolster pay for educators.
“That’s something where, as long as our tourist economy doesn’t collapse, that money will keep coming,” Hancock said.
On housing, Hancock said incentivizing developers with tax incentives to focus on high-density housing could eat into the issue.
Hancock also wants to get more medical facilities into more rural areas. Similar to housing, Hancock wanted to incentivize medical providers with tax breaks to compel them to develop services in less populated areas.
Hinkle said that high property taxes, rent and cost of living, which he attributed to “near hyper-inflation caused by reckless D.C. spending” are the biggest issues in his district.
The rise in property taxes has been an issue throughout the state for years, he said.
“This continual rise (in property taxes) has not been the fault of the state, but rather unchecked spending from the cities and counties,” Hinkle said.
He said that spending in Gallatin County has outpaced the rise in population growth. His solution would be to cap city and county spending based on population and then adjust for inflation. Hinkle said that solution “should provide property tax relief over time.”
Regulation reform is also important to Hinkle. He said that there are thousands of pages of regulations in the state’s administrative rules, and that unelected state departments make the rules and regulations rather than the Legislature.
The Democratic candidate is not in favor of putting a cap on property taxes. He said doing that would effectively stop growth in the state.
However, Hancock wants to use some of the state’s $1.4 billion surplus to tackle property taxes in the short term.
He suggested that surplus money could be used to help pay off bonds at the county and city levels, that would in turn provide tax relief by lowering the tax burden on counties and cities.
In the long term, Hancock would like to see money from the state’s lodging tax go to schools, which could eat into local education tax costs.
“A significant portion of property taxes is for schools,” Hancock said. “It’s hard to really reduce a lot of the tax burden, because you can’t stop funding things.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.