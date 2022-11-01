Let the news come to you

The last seven years helped Joe Hancock, a Democrat running for House District 69, to better understand what people need in a legislator.

Hancock, originally from Big Timber, served in the U.S. Air Force before attending and graduating from Montana State University with a degree in construction engineering.

But, he could not find a job in that field for the last seven years, instead working at Walmart, Lowes, the Kimpton Armory and now Montana State University. The most important thing he learned was that listening to people, and communicating, can lead to solutions.


