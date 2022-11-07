Just over half of absentee ballots had been returned in Gallatin County by Monday afternoon.
According to data from the Montana Secretary of state, 50.8% of the over 63,700 absentee ballots have been returned.
Though returns have improved over the weekend, the county still lags behind Missoula and Yellowstone counties; 60.4% of absentee ballots were returned in Missoula County while 59.6% had been returned in Yellowstone County as of Monday afternoon.
The count has already begun, too. Whitney Bermes, a spokesperson for Gallatin County said that tabulators were rolled into the community room at the Gallatin County Courthouse Monday morning.
Election workers were able to begin prepping for the county late last week. Preliminary results are expected to be available shortly after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The county is urging voters who have not mailed their absentee ballots to return them in person.
“Don’t mail your ballots, they won’t make it in time,” Bermes said.
People who still have their absentee ballots can bring them to any polling place in the county as long as they are registered as an absentee voter.
Voters can also drop absentee ballots off at a ballot drop box or in person at the election office at the Gallatin County Courthouse on 311 W Main St. in Bozeman. The ballot drop box will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
If voters still have not received their absentee ballots, they can still get a replacement ballot from the election office.
Voters will have to fill out a replacement ballot request form to receive a replacement ballot. Bermes said that if a voter is unable to come to the election office to get a replacement ballot they can designate someone on the form to pick up the ballot.
As of Monday morning, the county had reissued 896 ballots.
Another option is to vote in person at a polling place provisionally. Provisional ballots will not be counted until Nov. 14.
The county election office is unsure how many provisional ballots will be counted this year, Bermes said. In the 2018 midterm election, 2,215 provisional ballots were counted in Gallatin County.
Mail issues have plagued the Bozeman area since the summer, and have had an effect on ballots making their way to voters and to the county election office. Bermes said that despite the mail issues people can still vote.
“It's frustrating… you sign up to be an absentee voter and you expect your ballot to end up in your mailbox,” she said.
Voters who have mailed their absentee ballots but are concerned whether their ballot will arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day also have the option of getting a replacement ballot or voting provisionally.
However, whichever ballot is processed first will be the ballot that is counted, Bermes said.
For example, if a voter who sent their ballot by mail gets a replacement ballot and the mailed-in ballot arrives on Election Day and is processed before the replacement, the original will be used over the replacement.
The same applies for mailed-in and provisional ballots.
Late registration ended at noon Monday, but people who want to vote can still register on Election Day at the election office. Same day registration will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bermes said that as long as people are in line by 8 p.m. they can register. She added that people should expect to wait due to lines trailing out of the election office.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.