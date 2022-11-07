Election file
Buy Now

A jar of “I voted” stickers is shown in this Chronicle file photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Just over half of absentee ballots had been returned in Gallatin County by Monday afternoon.

According to data from the Montana Secretary of state, 50.8% of the over 63,700 absentee ballots have been returned.

Though returns have improved over the weekend, the county still lags behind Missoula and Yellowstone counties; 60.4% of absentee ballots were returned in Missoula County while 59.6% had been returned in Yellowstone County as of Monday afternoon.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.