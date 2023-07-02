Let the news come to you

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday extended his housing task force through June 2025, citing in part the continued lack of affordable workforce housing in Montana and private residential construction costs “skyrocketing” 18.4% in just one year.

“While we’ve made great progress to increase the supply of affordable, attainable housing for Montanans, there’s more work to do, and we’re not done yet,” Gianforte said in a statement. “I look forward to our Housing Task Force continuing to develop more commonsense solutions to address one of the most pressing issues facing hardworking Montanans.”

State agency leaders, legislators, local officials, association representatives, economists, researchers, stakeholders, and advocates make up the task force, which Department of Environmental Quality Director Chris Dorrington leads. It wasn’t immediately clear if the Governor’s Office would retain original task force members, appoint new ones, or some combination.


