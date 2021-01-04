Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Monday evening that Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin is his nominee to head the Montana Department of Corrections.
“I’m proud to nominate Sheriff Gootkin to join our team to change the culture at the Department of Corrections and help the agency better serve the people of Montana,” Gianforte said in a Monday evening news release. “I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes at the department.”
Gootkin said in a statement that he is proud to join the Gianforte administration.
“The Department of Correction’s core charge is protecting and promoting public safety, and I look forward to bringing new transparency and accountability to that mission,” Gootkin said.
Gootkin has been in law enforcement in Gallatin County for 27 years, according to a news release from Gianforte’s office. He was named sheriff in 2011 to finish the term of Sheriff Jim Cashell. He won an election in 2012 to finish the remaining two years of Cashell's term, and has since won reelection twice.
He was the sitting sheriff when Gianforte was charged with assaulting a reporter in Bozeman the night before the 2017 special election for U.S. House, which Gianforte won.
The release did not say when Gootkin’s last day as sheriff would be. His term ends in 2022. If he is confirmed by the state Senate, the Gallatin County Commission will appoint a replacement.
The Montana Department of Corrections oversees the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge and the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings, as well as state youth detention facilities, the boards of pardons and parole and crime control and the Montana Correctional Enterprises program.
The department is now led by Reginald D. Michael.
