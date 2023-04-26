Let the news come to you

Gov. Greg Gianforte met with gun rights advocates at a local firearms manufacturer in Belgrade on Wednesday, where he signed two bills into law that aim to strengthen the Second Amendment rights of people and businesses in the state.

While machines whirred on the manufacturing floor of Noreen Firearms, Gianforte signed House Bill 356, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, into law. It prohibits government entities from contracting with companies that discriminate against firearm entities or trade associations.

“Despite the onslaught of attacks on our Second Amendment rights, I can tell you one thing — the firearms industry is alive and well in Montana. In fact, we have over 150 innovative firearms and ammunition businesses, and this is the highest number per capita in the entire country,” Gianforte said.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

