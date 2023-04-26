Phil Noreen, president of Noreen Firearms, left, and Nephi Cole, National Shooting Sports Foundation director of government relations and state affairs, attend a press conference at Noreen Firearms in Belgrade. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills related to the firearms industry on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills related to the firearms industry at firearms manufacturer Noreen Firearms in Belgrade on Wednesday.
Gov. Greg Gianforte met with gun rights advocates at a local firearms manufacturer in Belgrade on Wednesday, where he signed two bills into law that aim to strengthen the Second Amendment rights of people and businesses in the state.
While machines whirred on the manufacturing floor of Noreen Firearms, Gianforte signed House Bill 356, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, into law. It prohibits government entities from contracting with companies that discriminate against firearm entities or trade associations.
“Despite the onslaught of attacks on our Second Amendment rights, I can tell you one thing — the firearms industry is alive and well in Montana. In fact, we have over 150 innovative firearms and ammunition businesses, and this is the highest number per capita in the entire country,” Gianforte said.
HB 356 was introduced to the Montana Legislature in late January, and it passed the House with a 67 to 31 vote a month later. In mid-March, it passed the Senate with a 33 to 16 vote.
“The anti-gun agenda has taken hold across our entire country. Policies pushed by the anti-gun lobby target law-abiding gun owners and fail to keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” Gianforte said. “These rules will not fly in Montana, and neither will efforts by woke banks on Wall Street that seek to discriminate against firearm manufacturers.”
After the governor signed HB 356, he signed House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Terry Moore, R-Billings. The new law protects the state’s $26 billion in financial assets from “Environmental, Social and Governance,” or ESG, screenings.
ESG refers to a set of non-financial “environmental, social and governance” criteria that corporate investors sometimes use when they make decisions. A company might be scored on how it minimizes environmental risks, promotes ethical standards within a workplace or incorporates diversity, equity and inclusion into its policies, for example.
Gianforte said the Montana Board of Investments “is constitutionally mandated to maximize returns for shareholders,” and HB 228 bars the state from using these kind of non-pecuniary “environmental, social and governance” standards to evaluate public investments.
HB 228 “protects job creators from discrimination. … based on inherently political and ideological motives, and it ensures that the government does not go down the dark road of picking winners and losers based on the regime’s political persuasion or the ‘wokeness’ of an investment plan,” he said.
Two weeks after HB 228 was introduced to the Legislature in mid-January, it passed the House on a 64 to 31 vote. In mid-March, lawmakers in the Senate voted 33 to 17 in favor of the bill.
Brian Gosch, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, said that liberal CEOs and board directors “who don’t have the skillset to get elected to a state Legislature or statewide office,” are trying to implement their policies through bank regulations and rules.
Because those corporate leaders dislike firearms and ammunition, they’re refusing to provide credit card or lending services to firearm manufacturers and associated companies, according to Gosch.
“That’s not right. This is the Second Amendment,” he said. “If they are able to do this on the Second Amendment, what’s to stop them from going to the First Amendment, picking winners and losers when it comes out what people are saying, or what religious practices they have?”
Phil Noreen, president of the family-owned gun manufacturer Noreen Firearms, said that over the last 10 years, banking and insurance companies have discontinued their lending services with the business, meaning the company’s pool of options has shrunk.
“We’re very proud to be a Montana-based firearms manufacturing company. We’re a family company,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without lawmakers and Gov. Gianforte. … protecting our Second Amendment rights here in Montana.”
During a Senate Business, Labor, and Economic Affairs Committee hearing on Feb. 15, Derf Johnson of the Montana Environmental Information Center said there is no politically-based investing occurring in Montana right now, and HB 228 is a “half-baked, cookie-cutter idea” that emerged from the American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC.
Anti-ESG legislation has passed in other states like Texas, and while those laws might read differently, “what we’re talking about here is setting a precedent for the Legislature — a political body — to interfere in the Board of Investment’s strategies and decision making,” Johnson said.
“That’s not a precedent that I think you should set,” he said. “I think you should leave it to the financial experts.”
