Gov. Greg Gianforte covers a slate of housing bills turned law from this year’s legislative during the Western Governors’ Association roundtable in Bozeman on Thursday.

 Courtesy of the Governor's Office

Gov. Greg Gianforte touted a slate of new laws that are aimed at reforming zoning and streamlining construction of new homes during a conference in Bozeman with out-of-state and Montana officials Thursday.

Gianforte highlighted four bills that he signed into law Wednesday that were aimed at cutting “red tape” and streamlining development with the hope that more affordable housing can be built throughout the state.

The governor’s remarks were part of the Western Governors’ Association’s Western Prosperity Roundtable at the AC Hotel. Gianforte said that Montana’s housing problems can be seen by just driving around the city and seeing people living in campers and cars. He said that the housing problem in Montana is “really a supply problem.”


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

