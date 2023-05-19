Gov. Greg Gianforte touted a slate of new laws that are aimed at reforming zoning and streamlining construction of new homes during a conference in Bozeman with out-of-state and Montana officials Thursday.
Gianforte highlighted four bills that he signed into law Wednesday that were aimed at cutting “red tape” and streamlining development with the hope that more affordable housing can be built throughout the state.
The governor’s remarks were part of the Western Governors’ Association’s Western Prosperity Roundtable at the AC Hotel. Gianforte said that Montana’s housing problems can be seen by just driving around the city and seeing people living in campers and cars. He said that the housing problem in Montana is “really a supply problem.”
“We just don’t have enough supply,” Gianforte said. “The shortage… is the number one issue facing working families.”
Inflation, population growth, demand and supply chain problems have contributed to the state’s housing crisis. Gianforte said that regulations and permitting have also caused increases in the cost of building and slow downs in finishing developments.
Gianforte said that his Housing Task Force, which was created by the governor last year, produced measures and suggestions to streamline the permitting process at the state and local levels.
The governor said that one of the bills he signed Wednesday, the Montana Land Use Planning Act, was designed to “cut red tape,” streamline permitting and require local governments to adopt a “host of pro-housing reforms.”
Gallatin County pushed against that law during the legislative session, particularly over concerns of what it could cost local governments to adhere to land use planning requirements and possible issues with public participation during the development review process.
The letter stated that requirements in the bill were burdensome and cost-prohibitive for counties in particular.
For example, estimated costs of the land-use plans in the law could cost between $300,000 and $750,000 for a county government to come into compliance, the letter stated.
Sean O’Callaghan, chief planning officer for Gallatin County, said in an email that while he had concerns with law, the Montana Land Use Planning Act also does a lot of good in that Montana’s land use laws are “in dire need of an update.”
He said that one of the major goals of the law is to bolster public participation during the development process, but the streamlined development review process could limit public participation.
That streamlining would effectively have more decisions on a development made by administrative and planning staff rather than during public hearings held by elected officials, O’Callaghan said.
O’Callaghan added that he was concerned about what effect the new law could have on public participation, and how people who are used to being able to engage in all aspects of a development review might respond.
“I’m afraid that some citizens may perceive the new development review processes as being less transparent, and the result being further erosion of trust in planning departments and local governments in general,” O’Callaghan said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.