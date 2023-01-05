Gianforte press conference.jpg

{span}Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) discusses the tax cuts and credits contained in his budget proposal during the first week of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 5, 2023.{/span}

 Blair Miller/Daily Montanan

Gov. Greg Gianforte wants to sign a property tax relief bill as soon as possible—and he wants to be sure counties are being good stewards of property taxes as well.

The Republican governor, speaking at his first news conference of the legislative session, said he would like lawmakers to make child tax credit legislation a priority as well to help families. At the news conference Thursday, he mostly reiterated his budget priorities unveiled in November, including:

  • A $1,200-per-child tax credit for children under age 6,
  • $1,000 property tax cuts for Montana homeowners in 2023 and 2024,
  • A permanent top income tax rate cut from 6.5% to 5.9% for people making $19,800 and up annually,
  • A $5,000 adoption tax credit, and
  • Expanding the business equipment tax exemption from $300,000 to $1 million for small businesses.


