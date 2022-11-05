Gov. Greg Gianforte reads "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss to a group of children at Printing For Less's (PFL's) on-site child care facility on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Livingston. The PFL Learning Center is licensed for 30 children, ages zero to five-years-old, and has 19 children enrolled.
Gov. Greg Gianforte and Charlie Brereton, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, speak to the media about a proposal to overhaul child care licensing regulations on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Printing for Less Learning Center in Livingston.
Carly Temyer, the director of the Printing For Less (PFL) learning center, right, gives Gov. Greg Gianforte, left, a tour of their on-site child care facility on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Livingston. PFL opened the center in 2004 to offer child care for their employees.
Charlie Brereton, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, and Gov. Greg Gianforte speak to the media about a proposal to overhaul child care licensing regulations on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Printing for Less Learning Center in Livingston.
Gov. Greg Gianforte read Dr. Suess’ “The Cat in the Hat” to a group of preschool children in Livingston on Friday in advance of announcing a major overhaul to the state’s child care policy.
Gianforte announced the draft changes in child care policy during a tour of Printing for Less’s onsite child care center in Livingston, one of the state’s first licensed onsite employer child care facility.
“Access to quality care is critical to our growing economy in Montana,” Gianforte said. “For too long, Montana working families have faced a shortage of care.”
The policy overhaul is meant to “decrease barriers” for those seeking licensing and to clarify existing rules, Gianforte said.
“We need to remove burdensome regulations which are preventing Montanan families from accessing affordable family care they need,” Gianforte said.
Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charles Brereton said Friday that after years of additions and add-ons to the existing rules, they became more and more confusing. He said people and organizations had come to the department unsure of how to get started.
“This makes it easier to understand their obligations under the law,” he said.
Brereton also said it would open up the opportunity for more innovative child care models to seek licensing in the state.
Changes including increasing child care capacity, including upping the ratio of children to staff. For example, for groups of children five years or older the existing ratio is 14 children for every one staff member with a maximum group of 32. The new rule would allow for 20 children for one staff member and increase the maximum group size to 40.
The proposal would also clarify staff member classification and who is able to provide direct care to children.
The proposal is also meant to make child care centers comply with legislation passed in 2021, including Senate Bill 215, or the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
The draft proposal modifies and allows for more religious exemptions on regular immunizations.
According to the draft policy, a child seeking to attend a child care program would not be required to be vaccinated if the “child’s parent or guardian attests that vaccination is contrary to their religious belief, observance or practice.”
The existing religious exemption policy only allowed exemptions for the Haemophilus influenza type B vaccine for children under the age of 5.
Brereton said the update took over a year and included input from over 700 child care facilities in the state.
Carly Temyer, the director of child care at PFL, said Friday that she hoped the changes would stabilize the child care industry.
“(A lack of child care) affects not just people who are working in child care, not just families who are seeking child care, but it affects our entire workforce in the state,” Temyer said.
The draft proposal will be open for public comment until Dec. 2. A public hearing on the proposed rules is scheduled for Nov. 28, at 9 a.m. via Zoom.
