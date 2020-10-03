There was a line outside the Gallatin County Election Department in Bozeman when it opened at 7:30 a.m. on Friday for the first day of in-person voting.
A steady stream of voters continued throughout the day.
Voting booths lined the second-floor hallway of the county courthouse and filled a nearby conference room. Each booth was equipped with hand sanitizer and two red cups — one for used pens and one for unused pens. An election judge periodically cleaned the booths.
Residents can now vote in-person at the county election department on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the day before the election. On Election Day — Nov. 3 — residents may vote at the election department or at the fairgrounds in Bozeman from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Those wishing to register to vote or to update their registration can still do so at the election department or can mail, fax or email in a registration form as long as it has a written — not digital — signature.
During October, election department staff will be traveling around the county in a mobile satellite office to offer voter services in the hope of alleviating crowding in the Bozeman office. The first stop will be Belgrade city offices from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters on Friday. Return postage will be provided.
Voters can return their ballots by mail or can drop them off until 8 p.m. on Election Day at one of seven places of deposit — the election department in Bozeman, the Big Sky Water and Sewer District office, the office of the Associated Students of Montana State University and the clerk’s offices in Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks and West Yellowstone.
The Montana Republican Party is working with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to recruit volunteers to monitor the county election department and the places of deposit until Election Day, according to an email newsletter from the Gallatin County Republicans.
“Election integrity is at stake and we need to do everything we can to make sure their (sic) is accountability and transparency,” the email said.
The email went on to say, “Volunteer today to guarantee a Trump Victory in November!”
Gallatin County Election Manager Casey Hayes said state law enables observers to watch election proceedings at the county election department but doesn’t specify that observers must also be able to monitor places of deposit. As such, people working at the places of deposit could ask observers to leave, Hayes said.
Hayes has repeatedly said there is no evidence of voter fraud in Montana. He has also said there are numerous election protocols to limit the risk of fraud, including having trained workers monitor places of deposit and requiring that the signature on a ballot envelope match the signature on a voter’s registration.
As voting gets underway, Gov. Steve Bullock, who is running for U.S. Senate, is traveling around the state with other Montana Democratic candidates to urge residents to vote. This weekend, he is visiting Belgrade, Bozeman and Livingston.
Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is running for governor, and other Montana Republican candidates plan to be in Bozeman on Thursday to encourage residents to vote.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, 46 of Montana’s 56 counties are holding mail-ballot elections.
Bullock gave counties the option of holding a mail-ballot election in response to a July request from county clerks who were concerned about the effects the coronavirus pandemic could have on polling-place elections.
In June, when Bullock allowed counties to conduct a mail-ballot primary election, all chose to do so.
