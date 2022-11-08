Gallatin County residents braved the snowy weather Tuesday morning to vote in the midterm elections, facing temperatures below freezing and waiting in long lines to make sure they could cast their ballot by 8 p.m.
At the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main St., election workers bundled in coats and scarves stood curbside, collecting ballots and handing people “I Voted” stickers through car windows so voters could avoid the mess of parking.
Inside the courthouse were two lines: one for voters who had undeliverable absentee ballots that bounced back to the election office, and another for same-day registration or provisional voting if someone’s absentee ballot was lost, damaged, or never arrived.
The line for registration and provisional ballots wasn’t short – nearly 100 people were lined up by noon – but it didn’t go out the door and around the block like it has in years past.
Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad said Tuesday morning he’s heard from other county polling places they are busier than the June primary election, but still not extremely busy, like a presidential election would be. He estimated county turnout so far was lower than the 2018 midterms.
The inclement weather “probably” played a role in voter turnout Tuesday, Semerad said.
“I was expecting lines to be out of the building by now, and it’s still up on the second floor. So I think it’s definitely keeping people from showing up here,” Semerad said at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. “Maybe as the day goes on and it warms up a little bit we’ll have some more folks show up.”
As of Tuesday morning, the county had issued 63,917 ballots, and had 34,769 absentee ballots ready to count.
The Gallatin County absentee ballot return rate was just 54.3% on Tuesday morning, lagging behind Missoula, Yellowstone, and other counties in the state. But historically, most absentee voters have returned their ballot on Election Day itself, Semerad said.
Voters who lost, damaged, or never received their absentee ballot in the mail, or voters who registered late or on Election Day can vote with a provisional ballot.
The county is anticipating more provisional ballots this year than in the past because of the low absentee return rate. Nearly 81% of Gallatin County voters register for an absentee ballot, Semerad said.
There were some “early on mailing issues” with absentee ballots this year, Semerad said.
Some voters in line said they were voting provisionally because they never got their ballot in the mail. One woman hadn’t received her ballot even though her other three family members at the same address did.
Others were waiting to replace a lost or damaged ballot. More than one voter said they threw their ballot away by accident, and now were paying the price by waiting 40 minutes in line.
“But we’re feeling good, glad to be here and do our civic duty,” voter Grant Bartis said.
Still others had finally decided to switch their voter registration to Montana this year because of the new seat in U.S. Congress.
Semerad said election officials will check every provisional ballot to make sure the voter hasn’t already returned an absentee ballot. They have through the week to check that across the state, and then officials will count the provisional ballots next Monday.
The elections office already started counting the ballots they had Monday. The county will release preliminary results after 8 p.m. Tuesday once no more voters are in line.
