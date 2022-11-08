Election Day
Elections officials collect ballots in front of the Gallatin County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Gallatin County residents braved the snowy weather Tuesday morning to vote in the midterm elections, facing temperatures below freezing and waiting in long lines to make sure they could cast their ballot by 8 p.m.

At the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main St., election workers bundled in coats and scarves stood curbside, collecting ballots and handing people “I Voted” stickers through car windows so voters could avoid the mess of parking.

Inside the courthouse were two lines: one for voters who had undeliverable absentee ballots that bounced back to the election office, and another for same-day registration or provisional voting if someone’s absentee ballot was lost, damaged, or never arrived.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

