Ballot counting in Gallatin County was still ongoing by Wednesday evening, a day after Election Day.
When Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad arrived at the county election office Wednesday morning there were about 29 trays of ballots left to count, with each tray having an average of about 200 ballots.
That meant there were still about 5,800 ballots that need to be counted in Gallatin County.
Semerad said that he hoped for the count to be finished by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Gallatin County Election Office released an updated report just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, but there was still more counting to be done.
The county election office stopped counting at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and returned to work at 8 a.m. Semerad said that there were not enough people to continue counting last night.
Staffing the count on Wednesday morning has been difficult, too. Semerad said that he called county employees to help.
Almost all in-person ballots, or ballots from people that voted at polling places around the county, have been counted, Semerad said. A small fraction of the ballots, called resolution ballots, were dropped out of the machine, he said.
Semerad said that resolution ballots will get reviewed. Those ballots can get kicked out of a tabulator for many reasons, like if the scanner cannot read the ballot.
A good chunk of ballots got nipped by envelope openers, too, Semerad said. Those ballots will have to be duplicated because the tabulators cannot count them.
There are also provisional ballots waiting to be counted. Those ballots cannot be officially tabulated until Nov. 14. Semerad said that he was unsure how many provisional ballots were used this election.
Gallatin County, along with other large counties like Missoula County and Flathead County, was slow to get a first round of election results released Tuesday night.
So far, three reports have been released by the Gallatin County Elections Office.
A major reason for a slowdown in returns election night was due to long lines at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
By 8 p.m., when polls around the state officially closed, there was still a line of voters trailing from the second floor election office to the front door of the courthouse.
All of those voters were either registering, updating their registration or getting a replacement ballot.
Statewide voter turnout stood at about 58% Wednesday evening, according to election data from the Montana Secretary of State.
Voter turnout in Gallatin County reached just over 48% by Wednesday evening. In the last midterm general election in 2018, voter turnout in the county was 70%.
Semerad said that it was likely that turnout for this election would be roughly the same as in 2018. As of Wednesday evening, about 72% of absentee ballots had been returned in the county. The previous midterm election had an absentee turnout of 84% in Gallatin County.
