Joel Clement’s exit from his career in the U.S. Department of the Interior was not quiet.
Clement made headlines with an op-ed in the Washington Post declaring himself a whistleblower and raising concerns about issues at the federal agency, which was overseen at the time by then-secretary and now congressional candidate Ryan Zinke.
Clement spoke about the complaint he lodged with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel and what he thinks Zinke’s possible victory in November could mean for Montana with former congressional candidate Cora Neumann in Bozeman on Tuesday.
Clement worked at the federal agency for seven years. His complaint focused on the legality of a spate of reassignments, including his own, that happened in the agency under Zinke’s direction.
Clement said that as “soon as legally possible” after Zinke’s confirmation by the Senate, the former secretary of the Interior implemented what Clement called a “Soviet-style purge.”
“Every administration comes in and moves a few executives around, it’s normal and not unusual to do,” Clement said. “It had never been done to dozens of executives in one fell swoop.”
He was reassigned from his position as the director of the Office of Policy Analysis to a senior advisor in the agency’s Office of Natural Resources.
Clement wrote in his op-ed that he believed the Department of the Interior used the reassignments “as part of its effort to eliminate employees.”
He pointed to a statement from Zinke to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee from early 2017 where Zinke said the agency would follow an executive order from Trump with the goal being to create a “leaner, more efficient” government.
Heather Swift, Zinke’s campaign manager, discredited Clement’s whistleblower status on Twitter before the event. She doubled down in a response to the Chronicle, saying that Clement was never given whistleblower status “because there was nothing to blow the whistle on.”
Swift said that Clement and many others were given new assignments that better aligned with work that needed to be done. She added that he chose to quit.
“He never met Zinke, doesn’t know Zinke, and is just making things up,” Swift said.
Clement said that one of the things that the department did well in its “reassignment purge” was to not write anything down.
He said that because of that, the DOI Office of Inspector General and the Office of Special Counsel could not point to documents that demonstrated the bad behavior, but that the Inspector General’s report included “sketchy” practices that violated reassignment rules.
“They didn’t have a document that they could point to to conclusively prove it, but they have a lot of other great documentation in that report,” Clement said.
Clement said that morale began to worsen in the department as Zinke’s ethics were questioned during his tenure.
He said that everyone in the department goes through ethics training, but that political appointees like Zinke go through even more.
“Because the idea is not just to avoid a conflict of interest, but to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest,” Clement said.