Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A legislative district in Gallatin County could determine whether a Republican supermajority happens in the upcoming legislative session.

Incumbent Sen. Pat Flowers, a Democrat, is concerned about that prospect.

The incumbent narrowly won his seat in Senate District 32 against Republican Rep. Jedediah Hinkle four years ago — the margin of victory was just over 400 votes. Hinkle had previously won that seat in 2014.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.