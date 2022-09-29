The sticky heat inside the Madison Valley Public Library did not dissuade a standing room-only crowd from cramming into the front room of the building in Ennis.
Candidates for Montana’s western congressional district Monica Tranel, a Democrat, and John Lamb, a Libertarian, had drawn the crowd.
The pair debated national topics and their intersection with the state, and took questions from the crowd.
Ryan Zinke, the Republican nominee and favorite to win the district, was not present.
Tranel’s campaign has planned over a dozen debates similar to the Madison County scene. Lamb, a third party hopeful, has used Tranel’s debates as an opportunity to get his name in front of voters. Tranel touts the thousands of miles put on her minivan from traveling the district.
Zinke, meanwhile, has attended one debate in Missoula and intends to participate in debates in Butte Thursday and in Bozeman on Saturday. He’s also shown up to smaller, more intimate and sporadic events.
Jessi Bennion, a professor of political science at Carroll College, said that Zinke is coming into the race as the presumed incumbent.
“As the de facto more well-known candidate, (he) doesn’t have to prove as much,” Bennion said.
Zinke’s strong name recognition and his previous stints in public office bolster his candidacy, as does the fact that he’s running in a new district that already leans Republican. But his Democratic opponent has tried to use his name and the history that comes with it against him.
What’s in a name?Name recognition is important in Montana, and the campaigns help to further define and expand it.
Each candidate has experience running a campaign, though only Zinke has been successful in his previous attempts at public office — the former Navy Seal held office in the Montana Senate and as a congressman for the state’s at-large congressional district.
He also served as the secretary of the interior under former President Donald Trump before resigning amidst a number of ethics investigations and accusations levied against him.
Tranel has run for public office three times, and lost every bid. She ran to be a Public Service Commissioner in different districts twice and for a seat on the Helena City Council.
Lamb ran for a state senate seat that includes Dillon and Virginia City in 2020, ultimately losing by a wide margin.
The Tranel and Zinke campaigns have raked in thousands of contributions. Tranel has raised just over $1.25 million, and has about $216,000 on hand, according to her latest financial report.
Zinke has raised over $3.78 million and has just over $900,000 in the bank.
That money has gone toward expanding each campaign’s footprint and message. Tranel’s main campaign focus is showing up.
“For me, traveling so much and meeting with people, showing up to all these different events… it feels like that gives me the opportunity to make it into the district together with the people,” Tranel said.
Tranel’s 4-Point Working Families Affordability plan provides a better insight into the issues she’s focused on — like going after corporate monopolies, increasing wages, tightening federal spending and developing more reliable domestic energy.
Lamb’s campaign, in many ways, is reliant on the string of debates set up by Tranel’s campaign that allow the Libertarian candidate to get in front of voters. The lynchpin of Lamb’s message is less government intrusion on state functions. Another issue he is passionate about is prison reform.
Zinke’s campaign leans into his service as a Navy SEAL, a congressman and interior secretary. Much of Zinke’s focus is on inflation and its effect on the economy, families in Montana and the supply chain.
The Republican nominee wants the U.S. to be competitive with energy and to boost energy production.
He also wants more emphasis on states’ rights and more accountability for people in the federal government. Zinke said that there is “a lot of distrust” in Washington D.C.
One approach he is touting is the Federal Employees Accountability and Reduction, or FEAR, Act. That bill could make it easier for government employees to be fired, among other proposals like capping the number of years a government employee can work and their salaries.
Zinke said he was unable to fire anyone during his tenure as interior secretary. Speaking on the 18 federal investigations launched against him during his time as the Interior Secretary, Zinke said that any government employee can make a complaint and ruin someone’s reputation.
“I think we need to hold people accountable, including our politicians, including me,” Zinke said. “But in this country, you’re innocent until proven guilty. And then the investigation finally comes out and says no wrongdoing because there never was.”
Montana drama
Though Zinke’s name is strong, it comes with baggage, like the slew of federal investigations. And Tranel has attacked the Republican nominee for that baggage.
For example, the Democratic nominee has made a point to go after Zinke for those investigations, and the pair of investigations released earlier this year.
National Public Radio reported that an investigation released in February found that Zinke did not disclose information about his involvement with a development in Whitefish. Politico reported that another investigation, released in August, found that Zinke lied to investigators about blocking a casino on tribal land in Connecticut.
Bennion, a political science professor at Carroll College, said that it would be odd if Tranel wasn’t going after Zinke, especially as a candidate with less name recognition.
“When you’re the person that has to go against the more well known candidate, they’ll pick things apart from the other candidate,” Bennion said.
All the while, Zinke has maintained that he committed no wrongdoing, calling the investigations false allegations. Those investigations included spending money on office doors, using taxpayer money to pay for personal travel and misleading federal investigators.
“I can tell you there’s something called the deep state and the swamp, it exists,” Zinke said. “And every time you start draining the swamp, holding people accountable, they fight back.”
Zinke has called Tranel a “radical liberal” on social media, attacking her support of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which included billions in spending for the Affordable Care Act and to fight climate change.
Much of Zinke’s message online has focused on President Joe Biden’s administration and inflation — his campaign has claimed that Tranel has “no idea” how to fix the economy.
Tranel has also gone after Zinke for not showing up around the district, particularly to her campaign-sponsored debates.
Bennion said that Zinke similarly did not show up to many Republican debates during the primary election. That election saw Zinke narrowly beat Dr. Al Olszewski by 1,674 votes.
The campaign drama has not been isolated to just Zinke and Tranel. During a debate in Missoula, which is best known for the moment Tranel snatched the microphone from the Republican nominee, Zinke asked that Lamb drop out of the race.
Lamb said that Zinke approached him twice to drop out and endorse him, once before the debate and the other time on stage.
“I was caught off guard, but I have no intentions at all of dropping out,” Lamb said. “I will not endorse him.”
Zinke said that he he did ask Lamb to consider dropping out.
“Whatever he is, he is not a Montana Libertarian. I have a Libertarian streak myself,” Zinke said.
Midterm matters
Midterm elections can be a sort of litmus test for the political party that is in power. Bennion said that over the last decade, midterms have evolved into becoming a way for voters to signal their disapproval.
“Like a penalty against the president sort of thing,” Bennion said.
President Joe Biden’s approval ratings vary depending on the poll. A data pool from FiveThirtyEight, a political opinion poll analysis website, showed that the president had an approval rating of about 42%.
But its not all about Biden.
Bennion said that the Dobbs decision, which removed federal protection for abortion access, mobilized Democratic voters across the country and has possibly changed what the midterm election will look like.
Tranel has said that she would fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. At the Madison County debate, Tranel said that the Supreme Court’s decision is not about abortion. Contraception, families and early childhood education have not been supported, and nothing has been done to actually reduce pregnancies, she said.
“This is the first time in the history of the United States when a freedom, a right, that has been granted has been taken away,” she said. “This is not about abortion, it is about controlling women and I will not stand for it.”
Zinke said that he is “pro-life,” adding that life isn’t perfect.
The Republican candidate previously voted in favor of a ban on abortion after 20 weeks while in Congress. He said that rape, incest and the health of the child have to be taken into consideration, but that advocating for abortion without restrictions is “barbaric.”
He said that focusing on birth control could help get ahead of the issue.
“I wish the decision never had to be made, but I think we should focus on birth control… so we can get ahead of the problem so a lot of young women don’t have to make this difficult decision,” Zinke said.
Lamb does not support abortion. He said that he is a strong advocate against it, and that he has always believed that it should be left up to the states — a central theme of his candidacy.
But the national sentiment may not matter much in this congressional race.
The Cook Political report shows that the newly created district will likely be secured by Zinke. FiveThirtyEight went further, calling the western district “solid Republican.”
The website ran a simulation of the race amongst the three candidates and concluded that Zinke would win 97 out of 100 times.
Tranel’s campaign announced a new poll from Impact Research on Monday. That poll, which was sponsored by the Tranel Campaign, according to FiveThirtyEight, showed that Zinke had a two-point lead on the Democratic nominee.
Even so, the name of the candidate, and perhaps more importantly the letter of party affiliation attached to their name, may outweigh any messaging, drama and polling.
“For general elections, when people turn out to vote more and more, it’s really about which political party they’re connected to,” Bennion said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.