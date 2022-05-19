A pair of Republican candidates with familiar faces will square off in the primary election in June for the party’s nomination for a state senate seat to represent Belgrade.
Shelley Vance, a longtime former elected official, and local business owner Bryan Haysom, who ran for a state house seat in 2020, will meet at the June 7 primary. Vance’s husband, Sen. Gordon Vance, R-Belgrade, has termed out of the seat.
Vance believes less government is more, and the best way to serve her possible constituents is to help them navigate their way through the complicated framework of state government.
Haysom wants more accountability throughout the various levels of state bureaucracy, with a particular focus on holding child welfare services in Montana more accountable.
Vance’s last foray into politics was as the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder, a post she held for 18 years until she retired from the position in 2006.
Despite not holding public office for nearly two decades, Vance did not stray far from Montana politics — she’s attended every legislative session since 2009 with her husband.
During that time she worked in the Legislative Services Division as secretary for the speaker of the House and as a secretary for the president of the Senate.
It was during her husband’s final stint in the 2021 legislative session that Vance decided to run for his seat. She said that she would pray for a sign of what to do next.
Vance said that lobbyists came to her and told her she should run for office.
“And the more I thought about it, it’s like, and then I asked God again, it’s like, OK, now is this, is this my sign,” Vance said.
Haysom, a native of Belgrade, previously ran for House District 63 against Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman.
He said that he ran for that seat, which covers most of the university district, because it was available, and because he was doing a favor for Jedidiah and Caleb Hinkle, both of whom won their elections in 2020.
“It wasn’t where my passion was, versus Belgrade, it’s my home,” Haysom said. “It was a very special thing to go run for.”
During that election, it was revealed that Haysom had been charged with a DUI in 2009 and other misdemeanors over the years. He said that the DUI incident changed his perspective on police officers and how to see people as people.
Haysom’s main focus is on bureaucratic accountability, particularly in the state’s Child and Family Services Division.
He said that Montana’s child welfare system is not about children and does not promote their welfare. People working in that state agency, and others, are not doing their jobs the best they can, he said.
The salve for the issue could be in the Bureaucratic Accountability Act that Haysom said he is working on.
The crux of the idea is that everybody in government, from the low level workers to agency heads, needs to be held accountable when things go wrong.
“It would be everybody, these people are not in private organizations,” Haysom said.
Vance said she does not have a large agenda of issues to focus on or possible bills to pass. Her approach would be to listen and to help people navigate through the complex structure of state government.
She said that when it comes to the Legislature and bills, many people don’t understand how it works and might not know who in government to go to for answers.
That lack of understanding leads to mistrust in the government.
“Any citizen in Gallatin County should be able to go to their legislator, ask that legislator the questions about the state government, and they should be there to help guide them,” Vance said.
The winner of the primary contest will go on to face Democratic newcomer Damion Lynn in November.
Lynn, a water and sewer operator in Four Corners, said that his focus is on improving and maintaining infrastructure in Belgrade, funding public schools at the state level to deal with lead in the drinking water and bringing back laws like inclusionary zoning to spur the building of attainable housing.
The fundraising gap in the race is skewed heavily in Vance’s favor. Vance has $23,567.76 in the bank for this primary contest, according to the latest campaign finance filings. Five political action committees, including one based in Chicago, donated $1,230.
Lynn has raised $308.44 for the general election in November.
Haysom, however, has not raised any money. He said that is intentional.
“I don’t believe in gouging people’s pockets to do something,” he said. “Why would I want to try and get people to give me these $180 plus donations when they’re having to spend that much on groceries each week?”