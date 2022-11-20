Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Missoula County Election Center echoed with the names of western district congressional candidates Thursday. Election workers chanting “Monica,” “Ryan” or “Lamb” leafed through stacks of ballots in their laps, some sporting rubber tips on their index fingers. Others hunched over spreadsheets, logging a hashmark at every call of a name. With each fifth hashmark, another voice would ring out, “tally.”

This is democracy in action, a process conducted well after the polls close to ensure Montana’s electoral results were accurate and fair. It played out in similar fashion across two-thirds of the state’s counties this week, the same as it has for more than a decade.

For the vast majority of Montanans, Election Day is a single point on the calendar. Voters drop their ballots off or cast their votes at the polls, candidates make their last-ditch pitches to the electorate, and journalists scramble to cover it all. Then they all collectively perch on the edge of their chairs waiting for a mix of media feeds and political analysts to, as Center for Election Innovation and Research Executive Director David Becker puts it, “feed our impatience, meet our demand.” Banner races are often resolved within hours or days on the basis of wide margins and victory or concession speeches.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.