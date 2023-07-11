Let the news come to you

A handful of Democratic Montana lawmakers and other political affiliates rallied at the state Capitol on Monday, urging Gov. Greg Gianforte and his administration to switch course and opt back into a federal program that would send $10 million to the state to help feed school children.

States have until July 14 to opt into the federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, which the Department of Public Health and Human Services said at the end of May it would decline to pursue citing a “significant administrative burden for what was meant to be a temporary program,” as a spokesperson told the Daily Montanan.

Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula; Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena; YWCA Helena Director Jen Gursky; congressional candidate Kev Hamm; and political adviser and author Ryan Busse spoke on the northern plaza of the Capitol, saying the Republican governor and his administration “can do better” and agree to move forward with the program.


