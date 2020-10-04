Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney took their campaign trails to the Gallatin Valley Saturday, where they toured local businesses and held a rally.
Bullock is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines. Cooney is running for governor against current Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte.
On his first stop, Bullock visited Root Cellar Foods in Belgrade, an aggregator for locally-produced foods. Workers at Root Cellar Foods sell, package and deliver food to grocery stores, restaurants and Montana State University. Christina Angell, the owner, founded her business in 2014.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Montana, Angell feared she would shut down her business. “Our whole world turned upside down,” she said.
Angell decided to pivot. She turned her business into an online marketplace, and now she’s confident it will recover. The 30 retail customers Angell had in June grew to 370 customers, she said.
“Somebody had the rug pulled out from under them and they had to pivot,” Bullock said. “All of a sudden, your market changes.”
Angell credited the financial and community support she received with helping business recover.
“These businesses are so resilient and adaptable,” Bullock said. “What we need to do is help make sure these businesses can survive.”
Later on Saturday, Bullock and Cooney held a rally at Cooper Park. Around 75 people wearing masks gathered spread out and listened to the candidates. Both criticized their opponents’ records on public lands, and encouraged Democrats to get out the vote.
“We can do better,” Bullock said. “I’m not naive, but I’m still idealistic enough to think D.C. can still work for us.”
Cooney appeared in the first of two debates with Gianforte on Saturday. At the park, Cooney criticized his opponent, who is known as one of the wealthiest members of Congress and has loaned significant sums of money to his campaign.
“Our elections are not on the auction block,” Cooney said. “Let’s send Mr. Gianforte back to New Jersey.”
Cooney’s running mate, state House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner, was also at the event. Gianforte’s running mate is Great Falls lawyer Kristen Juras.
