The trio of Democratic congressional candidates articulated Friday why each should get voters’ nods of approval in the June 7 primary.
Democrats Cora Neumann, Tom Winter and Monica Tranel participated in a forum hosted by the Gallatin County Democrats at the Emerson Theater. Former Montana Supreme Court Justice Mike Wheat moderated the event.
The forum, close to three weeks before the primary election, was one of the last chances for each candidate to make their case to win the Democratic nomination to Gallatin County voters.
The trio are running to face the eventual winner of the jampacked Republican primary for the newly created western congressional district.
That race includes embattled former Montana representative and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Dr. Al Olszewski, Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette and Mary Todd.
Forum topics included how each candidate would tackle inflation, generating renewable energy in Montana, how to use federal money for mental healthcare, prescription drug prices, the Child Tax Credit, funding for higher education, campaign finance and campaign strategies.
The Democratic candidates are no stranger to running for public office.
Neumann previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020, but withdrew from the primary. Tranel ran for the Montana Public Service Commission the same year and lost to Republican Jennifer Fielder.
Winter ran for Montana’s former at-large congressional district, ultimately losing in the primary to Kathleen Williams.
Each candidate stuck to their strengths throughout the forum.
Neumann reiterated her experience in public health in rural communities.
Winter touted being the only candidate to win an election amongst the three — the former state legislator won House District 96 in 2018 and served a single term.
Tranel leaned into her experience as a lawyer and working to get renewable energy sources built in the state.
On the topic of inflation, all three agreed that oil and gas companies like Exxon, BP and Shell needed to be held accountable for record profits while prices continue to soar at the pump.
Neumann said that adding more manufacturing in the U.S. and Montana could combat price increases.
Tranel said that the pandemic caused a “slinky effect” on the economy, and suggested that price controls, getting rid of remaining Trump-era tariffs and increasing the tax on wealthy Americans could stabilize inflation.
Winter said that recently introduced legislation that would create a windfall tax on oil and gas companies could be the solution.
On the issue of mental health care, Neumann said that there is a historic mental health crisis amongst young people. Increasing telehealth and pushing for mental health parity, which became state law in the 2019 legislative session, could help to solve the growing issue.
Instituting Medicare for All was Winter’s tack. He blamed the for-profit medical industry for issues with a lack of access to proper health care in poor communities.
“We are the wealthiest country on Earth, and we ration health care,” Winter said.
The closure of Hope House in Gallatin County and the ongoing issues with Warm Springs, a state psychiatric hospital, were concerning for Tranel.
She said that there are federal resources available to help increase mental health care but getting out to communities was another step.
All three candidates agreed that the Child Tax Credit, which was temporarily expanded and then allowed to expire in December 2021, was important to reducing poverty for families.
“The Child Tax Credit is a great example of how we can lift families out of poverty immediately,” Tranel said.
Tackling student loans, including canceling student loan debt, is where the candidates began to split from each other.
Winter called student loan debt a “generational tax on the young.” He supported canceling student debt.
Tranel suggested targeted debt relief for families that need it. Another option would be funding community colleges in the state.
Neumann stressed the importance of trade schools and apprenticeships.
“Not everybody needs to go to college,” she said.
Neumann’s approach to the issue of student loans was not as sweeping as Winter’s and more targeted than Tranel’s. She said that people working in public service, like teachers, could be the target for debt forgiveness.
She added that she would make community colleges free in the state, and increase Pell grants.
When it comes to campaign fundraising, Neumann has a large lead amongst the Democratic contenders.
So far, she has raised $1,172,109.15, which is still about half of what Zinke has raised.
Neumann said that she believes that money needs to get out of politics, and is in support of ending Citizens United.
Tranel is fourth overall in the congressional race fundraising for the western district with $675,152.88 raised. She said that 80% of her campaign money has come from donors in Montana.
Winter has raised $84,918.19. Despite having the smallest pot of money earned so far, Winter said that the same thing happened when he ran for the state legislature and he still won.