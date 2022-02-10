Montana’s Republican U.S. senator has introduced a bipartisan bill that’s intended to address the impacts of increasing visitation to public lands on gateway towns.
Earlier this February, Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, introduced the Gateway Community and Recreation Enhancement Act to the Senate.
If passed, the bill would direct U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to make more data about public lands visitation publicly available, boosting information about lesser-known recreation sites.
The bill would also task the U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Forest Service with establishing a visitation pilot program. Officials would identify how public lands visitation trends are impacting gateway towns and seek out solutions.
Vilsack and Haaland would direct the federal agencies to collaborate with state, local and tribal governments, nonprofits, trade associations and other entities “to improve the understanding of the economic impacts of visitation on gateway communities” and to identify associated needs.
Needs like housing shortages, demands on existing infrastructure, and accommodation and management of sustainable visitation” could be addressed through cooperative agreements, public-private partnerships, leases, rights-of-way, easements or financial assistance under existing programs, according to the bill.
Fifteen Department of the Interior and five Forest Service land management units would be selected to participate in the pilot program at its onset. Another 80 federal units would be selected to participate over the following five years.
In a news release, Daines said that national parks and public lands set us apart from the rest of the world, “and Montana’s gateway communities know firsthand the benefits and challenges they bring.”
“While increased recreation on our public lands and national parks supports jobs and boosts local economies, it can also put strains on Montana communities, housing and employees,” he said. “We must work to address these concerns and support the needs of our gateway communities that in turn will help boost local economies and preserve our public lands for future generations.”
In an emailed statement about the Gateway Community and Recreation Enhancement Act, Montana’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said there’s a reason people come from across the globe to experience Montana’s natural beauty.
It’s “critical that we continue to preserve our pristine environment and outdoor way of life for our kids and grandkids,” Tester said. “After record-setting national park attendance in 2021, I appreciate any effort to lower park congestion. It’s critical that we identify opportunities to use resources from my bipartisan infrastructure law to improve access to our public lands across the Treasure State.”
Montana’s Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale did not respond before deadline to a request for comment on the Gateway Community and Recreation Enhancement Act on Wednesday.
The bill has the support of the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce, the National Park Hospitality Association, National Association of Counties and other associations and organizations, according to a news release from Daines’ office.
Derrick Crandall of the National Park Hospitality Association said in the release that the national parks concession industry applauds the introduction of the bill and the direction it gives to key federal officials.
“We especially urge more discussion about innovative use of (Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act) funds and local tourism taxes to enhance joint communications efforts and to enable all visitors to enjoy safe, memorable outdoor experiences during their visits,” Crandall said. “Innovative partnerships can expand visitor opportunities while mitigating challenges of unmanaged visitation.”
Daines is the top Republican in the U.S. Senate’s National Parks Subcommittee, which met Wednesday to discuss how funds through the landmark Great American Outdoors Act are being allocated.
The bipartisan bill was championed by Daines and signed into law by former President Donald Trump in the summer of 2020. Due to its passage, $9.5 billion in federal funds will go toward addressing deferred maintenance needs on public lands over the next five years.
About $900 million will be deposited annually into the Land and Water Conservation Fund in perpetuity. The money supports conservation efforts and goes toward improving opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Daines said at Wednesday’s hearing that Yellowstone National Park is leading the way in how Great American Outdoors Act money should be spent, and at the same time, the park is seeing record-breaking visitation numbers.
Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly has been laser-focused on improving employee housing, which is extremely important for the park’s employees and for nearby communities that are suffering due to a lack of affordable housing, Daines said.
Daines and King introduced the Gateway Community and Recreation Enhancement Act “to build upon the good work that we’ve already done” and “to find more solutions to the housing issues faced in parks as well as gateway communities,” Daines said.