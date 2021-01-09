Montana Sen. Steve Daines pushed back on the idea that his and President Donald Trump’s comments questioning the November election contributed to the violent actions of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th president.
In an interview Friday, Daines said he doesn’t think he should resign or be disciplined for his actions and doesn’t support impeaching Trump or invoking the 25th Amendment.
“There’s been dangerous rhetoric from all sides, and I condemn all of it, whether it came from President Trump, or it comes from another group,” Daines, a Republican, said. “Dangerous rhetoric has no place here, particularly at a moment here when temperatures were very high.”
He distanced himself from the rioters, calling them “criminals” whose actions “were predetermined probably many days in advance.” He said he hoped the mob would be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Daines has been slow to acknowledge Biden’s victory.
A few days after the election, Daines’ campaign sent out a text message saying, “Dems are stealing the election. Trump needs our support. Give $5 & help us fight back now!” As recently as a few weeks ago, he said the election wasn’t settled even though states had certified their results and Biden had won the popular vote and the Electoral College.
When asked about how he reconciles his previous comments with Wednesday’s events, Daines said, “we’ve become a bit too cavalier in believing it’s easy to distinguish campaign fundraising hyperbole from the work of governing.”
Before Wednesday’s vote, Daines joined several of his fellow Senate Republicans in calling for an emergency audit of the vote. But after the insurrection, he reversed course and voted to certify the Electoral College results.
He said he had never intended to overturn the vote. Instead, he said he hoped an audit would lead to reforms that would restore confidence in the electoral process.
“What we wanted to do was actually to find a way to use this audit as a way to de-escalate the concerns. There were millions of Americans that had concerns about the integrity of this election,” Daines said. “I think a commission would have helped debunk some of these conspiracy theories that are false, but they might have also highlighted some legitimate fraud that occurred and what we could do going forward to put reforms in place.”
Daines is still hoping a commission will look at the 2020 election and propose reforms to bolster confidence in and increase transparency surrounding the electoral process.
“Frankly, there’s a lot of fiction that has been promoted about the election, but there’s also some facts that need to be reviewed about fraudulent ballots that were cast, illegal votes that were cast,” he said. “That happens. It happens in all elections, but in some of these very close elections that we saw within 1% in some of these key states, that can determine whether or not one person wins or the other.”
Claims of fraud from Trump and his associates have not held up in court.
Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale has also raised questions about the election.
Before Wednesday’s vote, he said he planned to oppose certifying the results from some states because of “widespread, credible allegations of fraud and irregularities,” according to a news release.
Rosendale carried through on his plan, joining many Republican House members in rejecting the certification of the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Even so, in a news release Friday announcing his opposition to Trump’s impeachment, he said, “January 20th will mark the transfer of power to president-elect Biden.”
Rosendale’s office didn’t respond to repeated requests for an interview. He has only spoken with a few media organizations this week, including Breitbart News and Montana Talks, a Billings-based radio program.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said in an interview Friday that lawmakers — including Daines and Rosendale — who propagated falsehoods about the November election results are partly responsible for the violence in the Capitol and, as such, must be held accountable.
“There is no doubt in my mind that the responsibility lies at the feet of not only Trump but the 13 sitting Senators and a number of House members too, I might add, on this domestic terrorist event that was a coup on our democracy,” Tester said.
Tester said he hopes the Senate holds a debate on what action, such as censure or expulsion, to take against the senators involved, but said he did not know what repercussions would be most appropriate.
“I really think it will be a huge mistake if the Senate does nothing because then what we’re saying is for those people who want to commit treasonous acts towards our country, that’s just OK. We’ll let them do it,” he said. “And that means it will happen again and it won’t take 207 years to do it next time.”
Tester also placed responsibility for the storming of the Capitol on Trump but said he doesn’t “see a realistic path” for impeaching the president or invoking the 25th Amendment.
“I think the president needs to be watched very closely over the next 12 days, needs to be watched very, very closely,” he said. “And hopefully, there are folks in the White House to do that.”
Wednesday’s events made clear sharp divisions between lawmakers.
“Those folks need to quit running for president, they need to quit enriching their own coffers and using this as a fundraising event. They need to start taking into consideration what’s good for the country not their party,” Tester said, referring to his colleagues who have cast doubt on the election results. “Then and only then will they start doing the right thing.”
Despite lawmakers’ differences, Tester said he believes the Senate can — and must — continue to govern. He hopes he is able to work with people like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who announced he would vote to certify the Electoral College results shortly before the mob entered the Capitol.
“I think there’s some opportunity to build some bridges especially with the folks who understand this country and this government and I’m encouraged by that,” Tester said.
