Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines announced that he will host an economic summit in Bozeman in June focusing on the state’s tech industries.
The “On the Rise” summit will be held at the Commons community center in Bozeman on June 1 and June 2. The summit aims to highlight a variety of industries in Montana, including high tech, photonics, crypto and bioscience.
Daines’ office said that Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and former U.S. ambassador to China and Democratic Sen. Max Baucus are scheduled to speak at the event.
Daines said in a release announcing the event that the summit would bring together top business leaders from around the state and country to Montana’s role in the global economy and job creation.
“We already know Montana is the best place to live, but it’s also the best place to work and grow a business,” Daines said in the release. “From finance and high-tech to energy and manufacturing, Montana businesses are driving job creation and innovation.”
The Montana Chamber of Commerce is helping put on the summit, too.
Todd O’Hare, the president and CEO of the organization, said that the Montana Chamber of Commerce has hosted similar economic summits in the past, including Baucus’ economic summits in Butte.
O’Hare said that this summit will focus on how Montana’s economy is rapidly changing, and how that change can benefit Montanans.
“With COVID becoming in our rearview mirror, this would be another great time for another economic summit,” O’Hare said.
The event will feature an “all-star cast” of speakers, business leaders and major companies from Montana and around the country, he said.
Missoula-based outdoor mapping company OnX and FICO, another Montana-based company, are slated to appear at the summit also. O’Hare said more speakers and business would be announced in the weeks leading up to the summit.
People can register to attend the summit at montanachamber.com. Tickets are $25.
Montana’s tech sector continued having steady growth last year, according to the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research report on 2022 Montana Economic Report.
The state’s high-tech companies generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2020, a 14% increase from 2019, the report stated.
Pat Barkey, the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, said that adoption rates of tech have gone up in the pandemic. Bioscience has gained even more relevance in the face of a public health crisis, he added.
There are a number of financial tech firms that deal with cryptocurrency operating in Montana, Barkey said.
The problem with finance, overall, is that it is complex and specialized, Barkey said. Cryptocurrency is no exception.
“Most of us are blissfully unaware of the plumbing that occurs in all financial transactions,” Barkey said.
A complex payment network, similar to that of credit cards, is forming around cryptocurrency transactions, and could be in competition with VISA or the U.S. dollar, he said.