A Montana senator has proposed five new bipartisan bills aimed at expanding the mental health workforce in the country.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines announced Thursday that he and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat from Michigan, introduced a slate of bills meant to expand the mental health services workforce in the hopes of expanding access to mental health care.

Daines said in a release that the bills would “empower and expand” the mental health care workforce, which would grow access for people seeking out those services.

