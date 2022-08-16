Let the news come to you

Democratic congressional candidate Monica Tranel spoke in Bozeman Tuesday on her affordability plan and the importance of teachers in Montana cities and towns.

One of the takeaways was Tranel’s intention to increase affordability for working class people — a key point of her 4-Point Working Families Affordability plan.

“Building it here in Montana means our community colleges (offer a) great education so people can get good jobs, and we can pay our teachers a living wage and so they can afford to live here in our communities,” Tranel said.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

