Monica Tranel, candidate for U.S. Congress in Montana's western district, speaks about her plan to address the affordability crisis and announce a new effort called Teachers on the Trail for Tranel in front of the Gallatin Labor Temple in Bozeman on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Tranel was recently endorsed by the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the largest union in the state.
Monica Tranel, right, candidate for U.S. Congress in Montana's western district, listens to Bozeman teachers talk about affordability challenges during a campaign event in front of the Gallatin Labor Temple in Bozeman on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Tranel was recently endorsed by the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the largest union in the state.
Democratic congressional candidate Monica Tranel spoke in Bozeman Tuesday on her affordability plan and the importance of teachers in Montana cities and towns.
One of the takeaways was Tranel’s intention to increase affordability for working class people — a key point of her 4-Point Working Families Affordability plan.
“Building it here in Montana means our community colleges (offer a) great education so people can get good jobs, and we can pay our teachers a living wage and so they can afford to live here in our communities,” Tranel said.
Tranel is running for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat. She’s running against Republican Ryan Zinke and Libertarian John Lamb.
Tranel gave examples of starting teacher salaries throughout the 16-county congressional district. For example, salaries for teachers in Thompson Falls start at $26,000. In Seeley Lake, the starting wage is $33,000.
Jake Lile, a teacher in the Bozeman School District, said that he is entering his third year of teaching and wants to stay in Bozeman. He said that looking at applying for a mortgage has made the prospect difficult.
“There’s just no feasible way that I can stay in this town that I really, really love and love supporting,” Lile said.
Other points in Tranel’s plan include challenging corporate energy and meatpacking monopolies. The plan stated that she supports the FAIR Act, a piece of legislation that prohibits pre-dispute arbitration agreements.
The plan also touches on rebuilding domestic manufacturing both in the state and country.
When asked if any manufacturing opportunities could come to Gallatin County or Bozeman, Tranel gave the example of a green hydrogen project in Butte, which was reliant on a law passed by legislature last year.
Using community colleges to educate people already living in Montana, and bringing different kinds of workers to the state and making it affordable for them could help with manufacturing prospects.
“So figuring out how to use the growth that has come to Montana — and it’s here — how to turn that into a benefit for all of us who live in Montana now,” Tranel said.
Affordable housing is at the heart of many of the issues when it comes to retaining workers.
Tranel said that local and state governments partnering with the federal government could yield various possibilities, like student debt forgiveness. Incentivizing states at the federal level to pay teachers a higher salary could help too, she said.
Teachers in the crowd were concerned with available child care, protecting public schools from charter schools and school safety.
On childcare, Tranel said that throughout the district the Child Tax Credit has been a benefit to young families. She said that though the Child Tax Credit did not make it into the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday, and that she would work for childcare and a revived tax credit.
She said that Montana is one of two states that does not have early childhood education.
“So, early childhood education and the child tax credits are definitely two things that we can focus on,” Tranel said.
Neither Zinke nor Lamb responded to requests for comment before deadline.
