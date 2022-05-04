A handful of candidates running for Montana’s newly created congressional seat will appear in Bozeman Friday at two different events.
Forward Montana and the Montana Farmers Union are holding separate, back-to-back events featuring Democratic and Republican candidates for Montana’s western congressional district.
Forward Montana’s candidate forum, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Rialto Theater, is part of the youth-focused political organization’s Congressional Primary Roadshow.
Bozeman is the fourth scheduled stop and the final leg of the forum in the western congressional district.
Republican candidates Matt Jette and Mitch Heuer and Democratic hopefuls Monica Tranel, Tom Winter and Cora Neumann are scheduled to participate in the forum.
Invitations were sent to all nine candidates running in the district, which includes Gallatin, Flathead and Missoula counties.
Republicans Ryan Zinke, Mary Todd, Dr. Al Olszewski and Libertarian candidate John Lamb are not appearing at any of the roadshow’s stops.
Drew Zinecker, a spokesperson for Olszewski’s campaign, said that the former state legislator would not be able to attend the Bozeman forum because of a scheduling conflict.
Toni Sward, Todd’s campaign manager, said that the campaign never received an invite, and apologized for not being able to attend.
Amara Reese-Hansell, program director for Forward Montana, said that Todd and every other candidate had been invited in December. The deadline to be a part of the event was Jan. 31.
Lamb said that he had filed for candidacy as a Libertarian on the March 14 deadline, and was unsure if he had received an invitation for the forum.
Zinke’s campaign did not respond to a request on why he would not be attending the forum by deadline.
Meghan Hegedus, a spokesperson for Forward Montana, said that the forum will be a mixture of longform questions, rapid response questions and a chance for audience members to ask questions.
Forum topics include affordable housing and climate change. Since the forum is not structured as a debate, candidates won’t have a rebuttal period, she said.
Hegedus said that people who plan to attend and want to ask a question are encouraged to send them to the organization beforehand at forwardmontana.org. There will also be a short break during the forum where audience members can write and submit questions, she said.
The Democratic candidates will shift to a different venue and format after the forum wraps up.
The Montana Farmers Union is holding a Democratic debate at 7:30 p.m. at Inspiration Hall on the Montana State University campus.
Winter, Tranel and Neumann are scheduled to attend. Friday’s debate will be the third out of four debates held by the organization scheduled in the western congressional district.
Alice Miller, a spokesperson for the Montana Farmers Union, said that the debate would focus on issues tied to agriculture and agriculture producers in the state.
One of the issues Miller said would be covered is the right to repair. Miller said that equipment companies “hold producers hostage” by forcing them to go through the company to repair their equipment.
Another is mental health. Miller said that farmers and other agricultural producers have all kinds of added stresses, including drought, trade wars or the pandemic interrupting supply chains.
“These issues might seem ag specific, but they are applicable across the board,” Miller said.