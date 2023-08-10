Adria Jawort performs
Adria Jawort, left, performs as Anastasia Steele during Montana Pride in Helena on Aug. 5.

 Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan

The Butte-Silver Bow County employee who canceled a transgender woman’s lecture at the library citing the drag ban law said in a court filing this week he gave her opportunities to reschedule and comply with the law, and therefore did not violate her right to free speech.

In the filing Monday, Butte-Silver Bow County Executive JP Gallagher said he called and emailed the woman, Adria Jawort, to find a solution that would allow her to give a speech at the library in Butte without violating the law enacted by House Bill 359, which prohibits drag in libraries. He said he canceled Jawort’s scheduled lecture “out of an abundance of caution due to concerns that the talk would violate HB 359.”

Attorneys for defendants in the federal lawsuit over the constitutionality of Montana’s drag ban, signed into law in May, filed their responses to plaintiffs’ requests for a preliminary injunction. Jawort is one of nearly a dozen plaintiffs in the suit, along with Montana Pride, which went forward during the weekend in Helena after the judge granted a temporary restraining order against the drag ban.


