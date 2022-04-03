Yet another political newcomer has stepped into the campaign arena for this year’s election cycle, this time in an attempt to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale.
Republican candidate James Boyette, 29, of Bozeman filed to run in Montana’s eastern congressional district.
Boyette was born and raised in Idaho. He has worked as a representative for medical technology company Hologic, and Montana had been in his sales district. He moved to Bozeman in late 2020.
He said that he never had ambition to run for political office until his wife pushed him to do so.
“I’ve never wanted to be involved in politics at all, but I figured if I am going to be running I want to be able to do it in an area where I can make the biggest impact,” Boyette said.
Bozeman is in the western congressional district, whereas the seat Boyette is seeking is the state’s eastern district.
Boyette said that he and his family have been considering relocating — primarily because of the cost of housing in Bozeman — to Helena, Great Falls or Billings once their lease expires. All three cities are in the eastern district.
Raising education standards in K-12 public schools is a pillar of Boyette’s platform.
Boyette said that academic standards have been dropping across the country since the No Child Left Behind Act was dropped in 2015, citing Montana’s increase in K-12 dropout rate, which rose to 3.75% in the 2020-2021 school year.
He hopes for a return to a policy similar to No Child Left Behind.
He said classes focusing on life skills, like shop, economics and finance have disappeared since the George Bush-era policy was replaced with the Every Student Succeeds Act. When kids graduate from high school now and head to college or the outside world, they’re “clueless,” he said.
“It became more about this overall inclusiveness without trying to step on anyone’s toes, or pushing kids too much to get good grades,” Boyette said.
Boyette’s website went further. Along with raising education standards, he urged that teaching the LGBTQ agenda, promoting sexuality and exploration in children before they reach the sixth grade and the distortion of historical fact should stop.
He said he is against Critical Race Theory, a legal theory typically taught in upper-division law school courses.
“I’m all for learning different viewpoints of history, but I believe that if any sort of teaching that’s going against historically accurate events is being pushed, then we should not be allowing that kind of stuff in schools,” Boyette said.
Another portion of Boyette’s platform addresses the shortage of workers in the medical field, something that he attributes to the vaccine mandate on hospitals and other medical facilities.
The federal mandate requires that workers who work in places that receive federal funding for Medicare and Medicaid get vaccinated.
A fix for the worker shortage could be through creating a cooperative program between universities and hospitals that would build more programs for a variety of medical disciplines along with job opportunities at hospitals and other medical facilities in Montana.
“We’re able to not only educate and provide opportunities locally, but then keep Montanans in Montana,” Boyette said.
Boyette is not alone in challenging Rep. Matt Rosendale in the Republican Primary in June. His other opponents include Kyle Austin and Charles Walking Child.
Boyette said that there are a handful of issues and policies that he and Rosendale agree on, like illegal immigration — an issue Rosendale has introduced numerous bills attempting to address — and pushing the U.S. to becoming more energy independent.
He said that putting an end to illegal immigration at the U.S. and Mexico border would help to get a handle on the “drastic increase” in fentanyl and crime that “resulted from this whole open border.”
On energy independence, Boyette said that he would have been 100% in support of the Keystone XL pipeline. He added that President Joe Biden’s plan to release 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months to tackle rising gas prices would not have come close to the same output of oil as the now-defunct pipeline.
However, Boyette said he disagreed with some of Rosendale’s other policy stances — specifically with Rosendale’s voting record on open lands issues and the Republican congressman’s out-of-state campaign contributions.
A pair of the bills that Rosendale voted against that Boyette discussed were the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act and the Indian Buffalo Management Act.
“Then on his website it has the section that ‘I will always fight to protect and defend public lands,’” Boyette said. “He’s been kind of a walking contradiction with this topic.”
When asked about the pair of bills and the congressman’s votes, Rosendale’s office shared a Facebook video of the representative’s remarks on the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act.
Rosendale said that the bill would eliminate recreation, resource development and responsible forest management on 1.5 million acres for an indefinite period of time.
So far, Boyette has received two donations from friends and one from his mother. Rosendale has $916,775.54 in cash on hand, according to his campaign’s latest campaign finance filing.