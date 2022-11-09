Election Day
A voter in a heavy winter jacket fills out her ballots behind privacy screens at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

As of Wednesday evening, Democrat Jennifer Boyer still had the advantage in the race for a seat on the Gallatin County Commission, but it narrowed.

Preliminary results released just before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening showed that Boyer had 53% of the vote, while Republican Joe Flynn had 47%

The results were likely to change again because counting continued Wednesday evening after deadline.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

