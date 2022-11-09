As of Wednesday evening, Democrat Jennifer Boyer still had the advantage in the race for a seat on the Gallatin County Commission, but it narrowed.
Preliminary results released just before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening showed that Boyer had 53% of the vote, while Republican Joe Flynn had 47%
The results were likely to change again because counting continued Wednesday evening after deadline.
The race to fill retiring Republican Gallatin County Commission Joe Skinner’s seat was the first run for public office for both candidates.
Boyer said in an interview with the Chronicle on Wednesday afternoon that hopefully “we’ll hear something that feels even a little more secure by the end of the day.”
The Democratic candidate said that she felt humbled by the support for her candidacy, and that it was a reflection of the community and how many people engaged with her campaign.
“I’m just really feeling so much gratitude because I can obviously sign the documents to become a candidate, (but) it’s up to so many other people to make a candidacy move into an office,” Boyer said.
Flynn said in an interview with Chronicle Wednesday afternoon that he was paying attention to the previous midterm election in 2018, specifically the county commission race between Steve White, a Republican, and Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane, a Democrat.
Just over 53,000 votes were cast in that race, which saw MacFarlane beat White with 53% of the vote.
Flynn said that more people had moved into the county since then, and hoped that votes that still needed counting would swing his way. So far, 43,233 votes have been counted in this race.
Around 5,800 ballots still need to be counted Wednesday morning, according to the Gallatin County Election Office.
“I’m waiting just like everyone else. Whatever the numbers are, that’s what they are,” Flynn said.
Not much has changed for other down ballot county races since the Wednesday evening update from the election office.
Republican Maureen Horton, a candidate for Gallatin County Treasurer, had pulled ahead of her opponent Charli Heavrin, a Democrat. Horton jumped to 52% of the vote, while Heavrin dropped to 48%.
If the results continue in Horton’s favor, she will replace Democratic Gallatin County Treasurer Jennifer Blossom, who chose to not run for reelection.
John Nielson, a Democrat, had a narrow lead in the Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools race against Republican incumbent Matthew Henry. Nielsen had a 234 vote advantage over Henry.
Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, a Democrat, was still leading his race against Republican opponent Marla Davis. Semerad had 54% of the vote, while Davis had 46%.
Jason Camp, Loren Blanksma and Sherwin Leepwere still leading in the nonpartisan race for Gallatin County Conservation District supervisor. Voters could pick three candidates in that race.
Camp had 25%, Blanksma received 24% and Leep had 21%.
