Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming election, a new face is guaranteed to appear on the Gallatin County Commission. 

For the last 18 years, Commissioner Joe Skinner has maintained his seat on the commission, but chose not to run for reelection earlier this year. 

Now, Jennifer Boyer, a Democrat, and Joe Flynn, a Republican, are running for a six-year term on the commission.

