Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming election, a new face is guaranteed to appear on the Gallatin County Commission.
For the last 18 years, Commissioner Joe Skinner has maintained his seat on the commission, but chose not to run for reelection earlier this year.
Now, Jennifer Boyer, a Democrat, and Joe Flynn, a Republican, are running for a six-year term on the commission.
Neither candidate has run for political office in Gallatin County before.
Boyer has experience on developing policy at the county level. She was appointed to the Gallatin County Planning Board in 2016, and to the county Consolidated Board of Adjustments the following year.
The Democratic candidate has worked on community engagement and development of the Triangle Trails and Triangle Community plans.
Boyer said that the county commission’s job is to oversee a variety of county functions, like the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the planning department, the county attorney’s office, by allocating funding for each in the county’s budget.
She added that the budgeting process is important, but can take a tremendous amount of time.
“It's also really critically important because you want to make sure it's reflecting community needs and it's utilizing those always scarce resources carefully,” Boyer said.
Gallatin County has experienced exponential growth over the last decade, which was reflected in the sharp increase in population accounted for by the latest U.S. Census.
Boyer said that growth in population means a growth in services, and growth should be managed in a way that keeps people closer to services, rather than sprawled into the county.
Boyer recognized the burden that ever-increasing property taxes have put on people, especially people who are on fixed incomes, and said that the county should look at creative ways to ease the property tax burden on people, like a local option sales tax.
She added that the county needs to “be really judicious about the money we do spend,” and that there are likely ways to save costs in every department and service.
She said another important function of the commission centers around land use decisions, like reviewing subdivisions.
Boyer said her experience has informed her on how important land use decisions are, and how they relate to housing and compatibility with existing development patterns.
Boyer said that she would apply her experience on the planning board to ensure that development decisions made in the county were in line with the Gallatin County Growth Policy.
Red flags get raised for Boyer when a developer begins to request variances from county standards. She said that a variance could go against what a neighborhood or community has labeled as important to them, like natural resources.
“I think ensuring that those developments are sort of nested in the culture of this place and how we relate to our environment and neighbors is critically important,” Boyer said.
Boyer also thinks that public input on land use decisions is important. She said from her experience on the planning board that public comment or engagement can help to give a better perspective on a land use decision.
That input has to be balanced with standards and policies, too, she said.
Efforts to arrange an in-person interview with Flynn were unsuccessful. The Republican requested that questions be sent via email. They were sent last week, and as of Thursday morning, the Chronicle had not received a response.
Through letters to the editor submitted to the Chronicle, Flynn’s supporters have said he puts family first, is a good listener and that he has been successful in business.
Flynn has listed several issues on his campaign website, including elections, clean water, density vs. sprawl, parents’ voices being heard in schools, spending and taxes, and tourism.
On Jan. 5, 2021, Flynn ran an ad in the Chronicle urging people to support Sen. Steve Daines to object to certifying the 2020 presidential election.
“I ask this to save our republic and to make our individual vote matter today and in the future,” Flynn said in the ad.
