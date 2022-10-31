Absentee ballot returns are lagging in Gallatin County with Election Day fast approaching.
Just over 63,000 absentee ballots were sent by the county election office to be mailed out to voters in early October. So far, only 26% have been returned.
Gallatin County is the second most populous county in the state, but has lagged behind in returned absentee ballots.
Missoula County sent out about 62,000 absentee ballots and over 38% have been returned, according to data from the Montana Secretary of State’s Office. Yellowstone County sent out nearly 81,000 and over 41% have been returned. Close to 36% of all absentee ballots in the state have been returned.
Slow and sporadic mail deliveries by the USPS due to staffing issues have been an ongoing problem in the county since the summer.
Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines both shared concern over ballot deliveries in the county, and urged the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to solve the issue Monday.
In a letter to DeJoy, Daines, a Republican, said that his office had fielded numerous complaints from constituents that had not received their ballots and that have been facing inconsistent mail service over several months.
“Thousands of Montanans rely on the USPS to cast their ballot and many are at risk of being disenfranchised due to severe mail service disruptions,” Daines said in his letter to DeJoy.
Tester, a Democrat, tweeted that the USPS is “horribly behind and severely understaffed” in the county and that is up to DeJoy to fix the problem.
A spokesperson for the USPS said in a statement to the Chronicle that the agency is aware some ballots were returned to election officials because of improper addresses and that no ballots are being delayed.
All ballots have been delivered in Bozeman, according to the statement, and the USPS is using “proven processes and procedures to securely and efficiently deliver election mail.”
The USPS plans to bring in carriers from outside the area to move mail, and the agency is recruiting to fill vacancies, according to the statement.
Eric Semerad, the Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said ballot returns have been lagging behind. So far, Semerad said that about 15,800 had been returned to the office.
He said that he has only talked to a small handful of people who have not received their ballots. The office has reissued 712 ballots so far, but that could be for a variety of reasons, like if someone messed up on their ballot or the ballot was destroyed or damaged.
“When it happens to an individual voter and they don’t get their ballot it’s a big deal,” Semerad said.
Registered voters who have not received their ballots, or if the ballots were damaged or destroyed, can get a replacement.
Voters who have not received their absentee ballot can request a replacement ballot from the Gallatin County Election Office by filling out a replacement ballot request form and returning it to the elections office at the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W Main St.
Semerad said that voters can either bring the form into the election office and get a new ballot on the spot, or email the form and get a ballot mailed again, or a voter can authorize another person to pick up a replacement ballot.