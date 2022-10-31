Let the news come to you

Absentee ballot returns are lagging in Gallatin County with Election Day fast approaching.

Just over 63,000 absentee ballots were sent by the county election office to be mailed out to voters in early October. So far, only 26% have been returned.

Gallatin County is the second most populous county in the state, but has lagged behind in returned absentee ballots.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

