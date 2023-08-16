Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In an interview last month with Missoula radio station KGVO’s Talk Back program, Attorney General Austin Knudsen implied that local election officials have “stonewalled” state investigations into alleged voter misconduct.

No available evidence supports the existence of any state-level investigation into voter misconduct in Montana during Knudsen’s tenure as attorney general, which began in January 2020. The attorney general’s office has refused weeks’ worth of attempts by Montana Free Press to confirm the existence of such an investigation or to clarify Knudsen’s remarks.

‘Stonewalled’ in election integrity


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.