A judge heard arguments over the constitutionality of a law that could change how voters elect Montana Supreme Justices were in Gallatin County District Court Wednesday.
House Bill 325 passed the Montana Legislature in May, and was followed by a lawsuit against Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen labeling the action as unconstitutional.
The law would send a ballot question to Montanans in November asking whether voters want to continue voting at-large for Supreme Court justices or switch to district-based voting.
Seven Supreme Court districts would be created if the question is approved — and those seven elected justices would elect a chief justice. Gallatin County would be in the 6th District with Madison and Silver Bow counties. District-based voting would kick in during the 2024 election cycle.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued the law is unconstitutional because state Supreme Court justices are elected on a statewide basis. They argued that’s rooted in the Montana Constitution, and that sending a ballot question to voters to change that would amount to asking them to illegally amend the constitution.
Attorneys for the state argued the law was constitutional because the Legislature can determine how Supreme Court justices are elected, and that the legislative referendum would not be a constitutional amendment.
The plaintiffs include Sister Mary Jo Macdonald, former District Court Clerk Lori Maloney, former Democratic representatives Fritz Daily and Dorothy Bradley, former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown, former Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairman Vernon Finley, Montana 1972 Constitutional Convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson and the Montana League of Women Voters. They filed the lawsuit against Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen to prevent the question from making its way to ballots.
Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz, representing the plaintiffs, said during the hearing for summary judgment Wednesday that HB 325 was an illegal attempt to amend the Montana Constitution with a legislative referendum, or ballot question.
He said that the same issue was raised in a 2012 case that determined that a similar bill seeking to change the way justices are elected was unconstitutional. The driving reason behind that decision was that the bill intended to add a requirement that Supreme Court justices would have to live in the district they were seeking to represent.
Billings-based attorney Clifford Edwards also represented the plaintiffs. He said that the Montana Constitution distinguished between district court judges and Supreme Court justices, and that the 2012 decision made clear that justices serve on a statewide basis, and should not be elected from districts like district court judges.
Goetz was also concerned about how the proposed change to electing justices could affect future campaigning for open seats, based on the current “meritless attacks” to the Montana Supreme Court.
“Given this knuckle-brained, what I think is a hair-brained attempt, to dilute the Supreme Court, can you imagine the kind of campaign that this would unleash?” Goetz said.
Montana Assistant Solicitor General Christian Corrigan represented Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. He argued that the court had no jurisdiction to determine the constitutionality of HB 325 before the election, especially since the change would not affect voters until the 2024 election.
He said the 2012 case made clear that adding requirements to the position of Supreme Court justice — like candidates having to live in the they are running in — was unconstitutional because it would have amended the Montana Constitution.
Corrigan said that the plaintiffs are simply claiming that HB 325 is unconstitutional. A legislative referendum is entirely different from a constitutional amendment, he said.
“Just because a legislative referendum, or a statute, ultimately conflicts with the constitution, doesn’t magically transform it into a constitutional amendment,” Corrigan said.
Corrigan also pointed to the recent decision in a suit over the governor’s ability to directly fill judicial vacancies. In that case, which grew out of another law passed by the 2021 Legislature, the Montana Supreme Court determined that Gov. Greg Gianforte could fill judicial vacancies directly, eliminating the Judicial Nomination Commission
Corrigan said that the decision in that lawsuit now required courts to go “back to step one,” and do a complete analysis of the 2012 case on the election of Supreme Court justices. He said that analysis would change the meaning of that decision.
District Court Judge Peter Ohman did not make a decision Wednesday, but said that an order would be coming soon.