Fireside chat with Ambassadors Rahm Emanuel and Max Baucus
Buy Now

Longtime political reporter Chuck Johnson, left, dives into questions about United States' relationship with Japan and China with Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, center, and former Ambassador Max Baucus. 

 Alex Miller/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A pair of ambassadors reflected on the past, present and future of the United States’ relationships with China and Japan.

The Montana Free Press hosted former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel at the Museum of the Rockies Monday to discuss the importance of the country’s relationship with Japan and growing tensions with China.

Baucus served as a senator for Montana for three decades, and was appointed as ambassador to China under former President Barack Obama’s administration from 2014 to 2017.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.