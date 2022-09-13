A pair of ambassadors reflected on the past, present and future of the United States’ relationships with China and Japan.
The Montana Free Press hosted former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel at the Museum of the Rockies Monday to discuss the importance of the country’s relationship with Japan and growing tensions with China.
Baucus served as a senator for Montana for three decades, and was appointed as ambassador to China under former President Barack Obama’s administration from 2014 to 2017.
Emanuel served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, was Obama’s chief of staff and mayor of Chicago before being appointed as the ambassador to Japan under President Joe Biden’s administration last year.
The pair were questioned by longtime Montana political journalist Chuck Johnson, who touched on a variety of topics, including whether Japan is the key to war or peace in the region, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, how outside leaders view the U.S. post-Jan. 6, and the impact the relationships with the pair of countries have on Montana.
Emanuel said he sees Japan as an essential partner to the United States.
For decades the U.S. and Japan have worked on alliance protection, but now Japan is the key to projecting alliances throughout the region because of the country’s credibility, Emanuel said.
Baucus said that Japan has stepped up in the last decade, especially when the U.S. “stepped down” and failed to pass the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2016, adding that it was one of the biggest failures during his time as ambassador.
Baucus called Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this year a “big mistake.”
He said that Pelosi’s trip pushed the U.S. closer to the tripwire, meaning when mainland China says they have had enough. The trip wire itself is the the degree to which Taiwan proclaims independence, he said.
“And more and more and more U.S. politicians who might not understand China, and do not have much historical knowledge of Taiwan, because of short term domestic political gain, are pushing us more toward the tripwire, and it's very, very dangerous,” Baucus said.
Emanuel said that China was looking for an excuse to try and push the line, or change the status quo and that Pelosi’s trip provided that. The U.S. wants to make a statement in the region that it is there to stay, while China’s message is that America is declining, he said
He said that everything the U.S. does in that region is to reinforce that America has staying power, and that China cannot change the status quo or think in a reckless way.
One way is reinforcing that the Taiwan Strait, a waterway between East China and Taiwan, is considered international waters, Emanuel said.
The ambassadors diverged on their viewpoints of China, particularly the country’s internal stability.
Emanuel said that China has massive problems with housing, health care, youth unemployment, its tech industry and a depression in the real estate business.
“The COVID policy is an absolute 100% USDA top choice disaster,” Emanuel said. “If we wanted to design a strategy, we could not do this to China. Every point I just showed you a policy where President Xi’s (Jingping) thumbprint is at the crime scene.”
During his three years in China, Baucus said he was impressed with the determination and survivalist nature of the Chinese people.
Baucus said that he was not a China apologist, but pointed out that the U.S. can’t count the country out.
“The more we call China a foe, the more they’ll be a foe and that’s dangerous,” Baucus said.
He said that China had a high view of America, but after Jan. 6 and a spate of school shootings, that view has changed.
Seeing the Jan. 6 hearings as confronting serious domestic issues in a thoughtful way is helping, Emanuel said. Congress passing bipartisan bills, like the CHIPS Act, has shown that the democratic process works, he said.
“There’s nothing overseas that we’re facing that a united America cannot confront and win,” Emanuel said.
Baucus said that the internet and social media have divided the country more than it has brought it together. It reminded him of questions on the future of America.
While there is no guarantee the country will continue to prosper, an educated electorate that uses that education to do something could keep the country on track, he said.
“But there's no guarantee here,” Baucus said. “We have got to work.”
