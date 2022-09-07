Let the news come to you

A discussion on issues and tensions in the Asia-Pacific and how they affect the U.S. and Montana is coming to Bozeman.

The Montana Free Press and the Max Baucus Institute will host a conversation between former U.S. senator and Ambassador to China Max Baucus and Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, the country’s top diplomat in Japan.

The event will be held Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Museum of the Rockies, and will have both tickets for in-person attendance and a livestream option through the Montana Free Press’ website.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

