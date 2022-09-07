A discussion on issues and tensions in the Asia-Pacific and how they affect the U.S. and Montana is coming to Bozeman.
The Montana Free Press and the Max Baucus Institute will host a conversation between former U.S. senator and Ambassador to China Max Baucus and Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, the country’s top diplomat in Japan.
The event will be held Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Museum of the Rockies, and will have both tickets for in-person attendance and a livestream option through the Montana Free Press’ website.
The region includes major U.S. trade partners China and Japan.
Baucus served as U.S. ambassador to China under former President Barack Obama’s administration from 2014 to 2017. He previously served in the U.S. Senate, representing Montana for over three decades.
Emanuel was appointed as the ambassador to Japan last year by President Joe Biden, and previously served as the mayor of Chicago and chief of staff for Obama.
Longtime Montana political journalist Chuck Johnson and Free Press founder John Adams will moderate the event.
Adams said that the focus of the conversation will be on the rising tensions in Asia and shifting global hierarchy in the world.
“It’s a great opportunity to have two folks with experience on the global stage to explain what’s happening in the world,” Adams said.
Topics like the growing strain between China and Taiwan in the wake of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taipei in August or the possibility of reviving the Trans-Pacific Partnership could be discussed.
Perhaps the strongest connection Montana has with the region is exporting beef to Japan and China. Baucus said he worked during his tenure as ambassador to China to expand beef exports to the country.
The relationship between the U.S. and China is important, he said.
“I think the future, our standard of living, it depends on how well we, the U.S., and China manage this relationship,” Baucus said.
The relationship has deteriorated, however, and become worrisome because of insufficient trust from both sides, he said. The bond between the global powers has not hit rock bottom yet, but growing nationalism in both countries — along with Chinese policy driven by domestic politics in the U.S. — are not helping, Baucus said.
Both countries signed an audit agreement in late August that appears to be a step in the right direction, however.
That agreement allows for inspectors from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to investigate Chinese companies listed on the U.S. stock exchange to U.S. standards, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The move could help to prevent Chinese companies from being delisted on the stock exchange.
“It shows that the U.S. and China can agree on something,” Baucus said.
