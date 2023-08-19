Let the news come to you

CODY—The best Walter Clapp could tell, Lynnette bit Liz.

The 5-year-old, half-sister, spotted draft horses were feuding, at least judging by the abrasions on each other’s necks.

“Retaliation,” Clapp said, eyeing one of the scarred bitemarks.


Walter Clapp
Half-sister draft horses Liz and Lynnette are leading the campaign trail for Walter Clapp, middle, a Red Lodge, Montana resident who’s running for President of the United States. Clapp, 35, is also an attorney, and he’s suing the federal government over their prohibition of horses on Yellowstone National Park roads.
clapp-scaled
United States presidential candidate Walter Clapp readies his horse-drawn carriage for a guest, Jennifer Elizabeth Melody, of Cody. 
clapp6-scaled
Walter Clapp, a Republican candidate for president of the United States, drives his horse-drawn carriage down Sheridan Avenue in downtown Cody to draw attention to his campaign.

