For a pair of political newcomers, both candidates in House District 63 saw an opportunity to have their voice heard.
Democrat Alice Buckley is running because she said she wants to help shape Bozeman’s future. Republican Bryan Haysom views the national political atmosphere as “deteriorating” and wants to make sure local politicians work across party lines.
The state House district in southwest Bozeman includes Montana State University and has been represented for six years by Democrat Zach Brown, who is running for Gallatin County Commission. Both Buckley and Haysom ran unopposed in the primary.
Haysom, 35, said he’s a fiscal conservative and a little more socially liberal. He lives in Belgrade, where he grew up, and graduated from Montana State University. He served in the military and taught in China.
Buckley, 27, grew up in California, graduated from Yale University in Connecticut in 2015 and moved to Bozeman days after. While in college, she spent summers in Bozeman studying conservation and rural economic development. She recently married Brown and now works for Profitable Ideas Exchange, a consulting firm in Bozeman.
“A lot of what I’m thinking about and focusing on and talking to voters about is just what the future of Bozeman looks like,” Buckley said. “Whether that’s on the affordable housing side, local high-paying jobs, public education, strong health care, mental health services. How do we create a future here that is inclusive and equitable and resilient for all of us?”
Buckley said affordable housing is the top issue she hears about from voters. She acknowledged creating affordable housing involves collaborating with city and county commissioners, but added she’s interested in policy relating to tiny houses and other barriers.
She also sees an opportunity to incentivize MSU students entering local businesses and industries by tying it to student debt relief and apprenticeship programs. In planning what’s next for Bozeman, Buckley described a place “everyone can live here and everyone can thrive here and work here and grow old here and recreate here.”
Haysom said he wants schools to encourage people to pursue agriculture and to come up with better tax incentives for farmers and ranchers.
“We’ve watched farmland get carved up by developers,” Haysom said. “They can’t really afford to keep their farms going because there’s no real way to incentivize them.”
Buckley wants to promote at-home daycare centers to help the “day care crisis” that she said Bozeman and the state is facing. She also said she supports public education, a strong labor movement and teachers.
Haysom said he supports teachers, specifically by trying to raise their pay. He would like finance to be taught in schools because it could be used later in life.
Haysom also wants to restructure the Department of Public Health and Human Services’ Child and Family Services Division to have more oversight. Right now, he said, it works in the interest of parents rather than children.
In 2009, Haysom was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He’s been convicted of several misdemeanors in recent years. These interactions, though, have shaped his view on law enforcement, which he supports. He also would like more collaboration between city and county law enforcement.
“I made idiot decisions would be the best way to put it,” Haysom said. “It taught me that we need to obey the law. It also taught me that law enforcement is not our enemy. If we’re the ones making bad decisions, we deserve the punishments we get.”
As of the most recent campaign finance filings in mid-September, Buckley had raised more than $13,000. Haysom had $1,590.
Recognizing the history of Democrats winning the district, Haysom called his campaign “a shot in the dark.” Buckley has emphasized getting people to vote because she said HD63 has one of the lower voter turnout rates in the state.
While both have navigated the challenges of campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckley has enjoyed listening to people’s concerns.
“What a humbling experience it is to connect with our community members here and my neighbors,” Buckley said, “and to ask them how they’re doing and what they need.”
