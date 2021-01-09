The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• People were partying. An officer cited a man for a “loud and unruly gathering.”
• A man wanted to know when he can get his guns back.
• A caller wanted to know how to ask for restitution from a crash.
• A man wanted to get a TV from his ex-girlfriend. The woman told police she would take the TV to police for him to pick it up.
• Officers responded to 151 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A 5-year-old boy accidentally dialed 911 and told dispatch he was “trying to get Siri.” The boy’s mother told a deputy there was no emergency.
• A Minnesota woman told deputies she lost her driver’s license. She said she’d be OK to get on a flight the next day.
• Two horses were loose.
• A deputy helped a semitrailer driver back onto a road.
• Deputies responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 151 inmates Friday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.