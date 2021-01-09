Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

• People were partying. An officer cited a man for a “loud and unruly gathering.”

• A man wanted to know when he can get his guns back.

• A caller wanted to know how to ask for restitution from a crash.

• A man wanted to get a TV from his ex-girlfriend. The woman told police she would take the TV to police for him to pick it up.

• Officers responded to 151 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:

• A 5-year-old boy accidentally dialed 911 and told dispatch he was “trying to get Siri.” The boy’s mother told a deputy there was no emergency.

• A Minnesota woman told deputies she lost her driver’s license. She said she’d be OK to get on a flight the next day.

• Two horses were loose.

• A deputy helped a semitrailer driver back onto a road.

• Deputies responded to 143 calls.

The Gallatin County jail held 151 inmates Friday.

Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.

