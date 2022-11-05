Let the news come to you

Centenarians Reading Poetry
Bob Yaw, 101, and Gloria Hansard, 100, trade verses as they read poetry together on Nov. 2, 2022, at Hansard's apartment in the Birchwood Assisted Living Facility.

Bob Yaw tapped the rhythm of his words on a bedspread, carefully keeping time to each syllable.

He was reciting one of his favorite poems, "Sea Fever" by John Masefield. His eyes would open and then close tightly while he recited the three-verse poem from memory. His voice would crack, and tremble with emotion. 


Sitting across the room from him was his friend, Gloria Hansard. The pair meet every night in Hansard's apartment at Birchwood assisted living to recite poetry to each other.

Bob Yaw, 101, greets Gloria Hansard, 100, as she sits down for their nightly poetry reading on Nov. 2, 2022, at Hansard's apartment in the Birchwood Assisted Living facility.
Bob Yaw, 101, taps his fingers along to the rhythm of the poem as he reads aloud to his friend, Gloria Hansard, 100, on Nov. 2, 2022, at Hansard's apartment in the Birchwood Assisted Living Facility.
Gloria Hansard, 100, uses her finger to keep her place as she reads a poem aloud to Bob Yaw, 101, on Nov. 2, 2022, in her apartment in the Birchwood assisted living facility.
