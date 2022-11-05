Bob Yaw tapped the rhythm of his words on a bedspread, carefully keeping time to each syllable.
He was reciting one of his favorite poems, "Sea Fever" by John Masefield. His eyes would open and then close tightly while he recited the three-verse poem from memory. His voice would crack, and tremble with emotion.
Sitting across the room from him was his friend, Gloria Hansard. The pair meet every night in Hansard's apartment at Birchwood assisted living to recite poetry to each other.
Hansard, 100, has been a resident of Birchwood since 2019. Yaw, 101, has lived down the hall at the Aspen Pointe independent living facility for the last 11 years.
“We didn’t meet long ago,” Hansard said. “Just poems are all we know of each other.”
They first met at the grand fireplace near the entrance of the assisted living facility. Hansard said she and a group of ladies were gathered around, reading poetry to one another.
Yaw overheard them and was drawn over by their reading.
That group dissolved after a while, but Hansard and Yaw continued their poetry sessions. At first they would go outside when they could to recite verses under the trees on the campus of the assisted living facility. Weekly readings soon turned into daily poetry sessions.
Every night at 6:30 p.m., Yaw makes the trek on his blue mobility scooter to Hansard’s apartment to read poetry.
Yaw’s scooter is outfitted with a pair of baskets, one on the front and one below his seat — both are filled with poetry books. Yaw loves poetry for “the rhythm, the music and the story, where there is a story,” he said. “Or the blob of sentiment that it creates.”
They sit close to one another in Hansard’s room, Yaw in his scooter with his leg propped on Hansard’s bed. Hansard likes to tuck her feet underneath the scooter.
A keen ear can hear the muffled sounds of poetic rhythm from behind the door of Hansard’s apartment. Sometimes the pair read solo to each other. Other times they will trade verses, picking up where the other has left off.
Yaw is like a jazz virtuoso, prepared to riff out countless poems from memory. Hansard is similar to a classically trained musician — though she needs to read from her poetry book, she still makes the words sing.
Yaw recalled his first memory of poetry where the verses made a lasting impression. Yaw’s mother died when he was young. He bounced around different living situations while growing up in Los Angeles, eventually landing with his older sisters.
His eldest sister loved poetry, he said, so Yaw memorized a pair of Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.’s works: “The Chambered Nautilus” and “Old Ironsides.”
He would recite the poems standing up at the dinner table every night. Yaw admitted he didn’t understand what the poems meant back then, but now they’re burned into his memory.
“For some reason they always stuck with me,” he said. “I hated the standing up.”
Yaw’s interest in poetry ebbed and flowed throughout his life. He served in the U.S. Air Force, then taught in Great Falls then became a meteorology professor at Montana State University.
Poetry taught Hansard how to read. When she was a child in Missouri her siblings would either go off to school or play with friends, leaving Hansard behind at their home. She would crack open a book of poetry “because it was fun,” she said.
One of the first poems she learned to read was “If” by Rudyard Kipling.
Poetry seemed to always be a part of her life. Hansard met her husband while working for the USO during World War II, and had three sons.
Hansard read Kipling’s "If" to her sons, and framed different verses for each of the boys to memorize. The poem remains a favorite to this day.
“They grew up with my poems,” she said.
Yaw and Hansard have different poetry books, but the poems inside are the same. Yaw keeps a list with him that indicates which page a certain poem can be found in Hansard’s books.
Earlier this year, Hansard fell in her apartment.
Her injuries prevented her from coming back to Birchwood for some time. Despite that, the poetry never stopped.
Yaw would copy poems on his copy machine and send them to her, and call nearly every night to check in.
Having someone who shares the same ideas has felt great, Yaw said.
“To share something like a poem… we both have the background to understand it,” Yaw said.
The pair are particular about the style of poetry they like. Hansard likes love stories, “but not the swoony kind,” she said. They need to have adventure in them, too.
Yaw doesn’t care for iambic pentameter, a style of poetry commonly known for its blank verse. That means it skips a rhyme sometimes. He said the style was academic, and the rhythm that he seeks in poetry just isn’t there.
Though poetry has been present throughout their lives, neither Yaw nor Hansard have tried writing their own verses.
“There’s a poem about everybody, everything you can think about,” Hansard said.
