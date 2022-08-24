Explosives detonate during a planned demolition of an old railroad bridge adjacent to U.S. Highway 89 across the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The bridge, which was built in 1897, was severely damaged by flooding in June.
An old railroad bridge adjacent to U.S. Highway 89 sags into the Yellowstone River after planned explosions on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The bridge, which was built in 1897, was severely damaged by flooding in June.
Workers inspect progress of the planned demolition of an old railroad bridge adjacent to U.S. Highway 89 across the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The bridge, which was built in 1897, was severely damaged by flooding in June.
National Guard members place explosives on an old railroad bridge adjacent to U.S. Highway 89 across the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The bridge, which was built in 1897, was severely damaged by flooding in June and was deemed unsafe.
National Guard members inspect progress of the planned demolition of an old railroad bridge adjacent to U.S. Highway 89 across the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The bridge, which was built in 1897, was severely damaged by flooding in June.
LIVINGSTON — Construction workers and uniformed National Guard members gathered on the edges of U.S. Highway 89 Wednesday morning, preparing to demolish the old railroad bridge.
A handful of people watched from the side of Convict Grade Road, where an elevated view provided a clear picture of the Yellowstone River and the bridge’s destruction.
Before the demolition it was clear to spectators that the bridge itself was bending and structurally unsound. The metal structure sagged into the river as National Guard members lined it with explosives.
Once set off, the explosives created a noisy display of fireballs and plumes of smoke.
The first blast went off at 8:37 a.m. and the second at 9:08 a.m., but neither blast toppled the bridge. It was only after the third explosion around 9:50 a.m. that the bridge broke in half and fell partially into the river.
Small pieces of shrapnel flew into the air and dotted the nearby highway bridge, but didn’t appear to go far past the demolition site.
The project delayed traffic on a short stretch of highway from Old Clyde Park Road to the Interstate 90 intersection.
Traffic guards stopped cars on each side of the highway bridge during the blasts. Between explosions, motorists could slowly drive past the railroad bridge that sat a few hundred feet off the road.
Later in the day construction equipment began to lift the bridge debris out of the river.
Greg Coleman, director of Park County Emergency Management, said the contractors would “collect and recycle” the debris. He did not know where it would be recycled.
Lori Ryan, public information officer for the Montana Department of Transportation, said the transportation department contracted with Razz Construction, Inc. for the demolition.
“The project will include bridge removal, pier removal, and riprap placement,” Ryan said.
The riprap placement will help prevent erosion on the riverbank following the explosion.
The demolition of the bridge, built in 1897, comes after it was severely damaged by a historic flooding event in June.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks closed a roughly 8-mile stretch of the Yellowstone earlier this summer, from Mayor’s Landing to Sheep Mountain, because of fears the railroad bridge might collapse.
Morgan Jacobsen, FWP spokesperson, said the stretch of river will open “when it’s safe to do so.” FWP will send out a news release when they lift the closure.
The timeline is unclear because it depends on how long it takes for the contractor to remove the bridge debris from the river, Jacobsen said. Once they remove everything, FWP will open the river.
