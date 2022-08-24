Let the news come to you

LIVINGSTON — Construction workers and uniformed National Guard members gathered on the edges of U.S. Highway 89 Wednesday morning, preparing to demolish the old railroad bridge.

A handful of people watched from the side of Convict Grade Road, where an elevated view provided a clear picture of the Yellowstone River and the bridge’s destruction.

Before the demolition it was clear to spectators that the bridge itself was bending and structurally unsound. The metal structure sagged into the river as National Guard members lined it with explosives.

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

